2022 Wyndham Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Wyndham Championship Betting Preview

Golfers are on the way to Greensboro, North Carolina to close out the regular season at the Wyndham Championship.

It's an important week for many, as several players will be looking to break into the top 125 in the FedExCup Standings and secure both a Tour card for next season and a spot in the upcoming playoffs. Co-favorites Will Zalatoris and Shane Lowry, at 12-1 odds, headline a field that includes just four of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. Last year, Kevin Kisner, at 33-1, birdied the second playoff hole to beat out five competitors and pick up his fourth PGA Tour victory.

Sedgefield Country Club is hosting this event for the 14th straight year. The track plays as a par-70 – there are only two par-5s – and relatively short at just over 7,100 yards. To say that accuracy is more important than distance would be an understatement, as there are only three par-4s over 440 yards. As a result, we will see a lot of layups off the tee and approach shots coming in the 125-175 yard range.

The stats also indicate that iron play is a key to success here – four of the last five winners ranked top-5 in Strokes Gained: Approach. I'm downgrading scrambling, as after five of the last six winners reached at least 20-under-par, I'm expecting players to hit greens at a high rate.

Sedgefield Savants

The following five golfers, with a minimum of three appearances, have averaged the most birdies or better per round at Sedgefield CC since 2017.

Simpson's track record here is quite impressive, as the 2011 winner has finished top-10 in five consecutive years. While the precision player has made birdies in bunches at Sedgefield, he's having one of his worst years on Tour with zero top-10 finishes since November. Simpson is playing better than his results indicate, though, as he is on the plus side in the four primary Strokes Gained categories. He can't be overlooked at 20-1. Another player who circles this event on his calendar is Kim, who was part of the playoff last year and finished no worse than fifth each of the last three years. The 2016 winner has shown some recent form, posting back-to-back top-15 results, and ranks 41st in Birdie or Better Percentage. He's a great target at 25-1 to win.

In the Proper Form

These players, on a per-round basis, gained the most strokes on approach over their last 20 rounds.

The veteran Stallings has had a resurgence this year and is playing some of his best golf. His exceptional iron play has resulted in four top-10s this summer, including three in a row. Stallings has been a bit frustrating for DFS players with 13 missed cuts in 27 events this season, but the oddsmakers have him priced reasonably at 60-1. Another golfer in good form is Scott, who nearly won the event last year but missed a short birdie putt on the first playoff hole. He's a nice fit for the course, ranking 29th in both SG: Approach and BOB Percentage and his biggest weakness being his play around the green. Unlike Stallings, he's been much more consistent, with just two missed cuts in 16 events. Scott is tied for the sixth best odds at 25-1.

Wyndham Championship Bets: Outright Picks

Sungjae Im (14-1)

Im's superb ball striking makes him a top choice this week. He's gaining 0.92 strokes per round off the tee and on approach combined and brings an excellent combination of above-average length and accuracy with the driver. After notching a T2 in the Twin Cities, I'm betting Im winds up one spot better in North Carolina.

Aaron Wise (40-1)

Some may have forgotten about Wise, as he's making just his second start in six weeks. However, he was in top form earlier this summer and finished runner-up at the Memorial. His strength is his ball striking, as he ranks 41st in SG: Off-the-Tee and 24th in SG: Approach this season.

Sebastian Munoz (45-1)

Munoz has made three straight cuts at Sedgefield and has played well this season, posting a T3 at the Byron Nelson and a top-15 at the U.S. Open. His numbers have been solid and he ranks 40th in SG: Tee-to-Green. He seems close to getting back in the winner's circle.

Wyndham Championship Bets: Top-10 Wagers

Davis Riley (5-1)

The oddsmakers have cooled on Riley, who missed his last two cuts after a three-week layoff. With that comes a drop in price and a value opportunity, because Riley has tremendous upside when he's on. He ranks 19th in BOB percentage and is gaining shots in every Strokes Gained category.

Chez Reavie (8-1)

Reavie's odds stand out due to the excellent course fit and how well he's played over the last three months. He won the opposite-field Barracuda Championship a few weeks ago and has regularly put himself in the mix for a top-10, posting four top-15s over his last eight starts.

Hank Lebioda (10-1)

This is a big week for Lebioda, who enters 150th in the FedExCup Standings. He picked up a T16 at the 3M Open, is an accurate driver of the ball and a solid iron player. Lebioda made five of his last seven cuts, and he will need to do that and more this time around.

Wyndham Championship Bets: Head-to-Head Matchups

Will Zalatoris (-110) over Shane Lowry

Coming off a second straight perfect week in the one-on-on department, I'll look to stay hot with Zalatoris. I'm expecting a big week from him, as he notched a T20 in Detroit despite losing strokes around the green and on the putting surface. Lowry is making his first start since The Open, and while he's been solid this season, it's difficult to see him as a pick'em against Zalatoris, who leads the Tour in SG: Approach.

Adam Long (-110) over Mark Hubbard

Long is an excellent fit for this type of bet due to his consistency. He's posted four straight top-25s and lacks an obvious weakness outside of the driving distance component, which should not be a major hindrance at Sedgefield. Hubbard's momentum slowed in Detroit, as he could not join the birdie-fest and found himself watching over the weekend.