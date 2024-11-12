2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

This article is part of our DFS Golf series.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Betting Preview

We're down to two official events left in the 2024 season as the PGA Tour heads to the Atlantic for the sixth installment of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. The 120-player field is headlined by co-favorites Seamus Power and Maverick McNealy at 16-1 odds. Weather is likely to be a factor with winds over 20 mph expected Friday-Sunday. Last year, longshot Camilo Villegas (110-1 odds) picked up his fifth Tour victory by two strokes over Alex Noren.

A par-71 at only 6,828 yards, Port Royal is as short of a golf course you'll find on Tour. You won't find a par-4 over 460 yards and the three par-5s are short enough that even the shortest hitters should be able to reach them in two. Just like last week, we don't have any strokes gained data to draw from, but this is certainly a place where accuracy takes precedent over distance off the tee. Expect a lot of shorter approach shots as well, so I'll be targeting accurate drivers and good wedge players. This can turn into somewhat of a putting contest, so this is a good week to focus on players that are good on the greens instead of the strong ball strikers. Don't be surprised if the scoring is a bit more difficult than usual as well due to the windy conditions.

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 6:00 PM ET Tuesday

Check out the best sports betting websites for other odds, offers and promotions.

Best in Bermuda

These players have the lowest scoring average at Port Royal Golf Course (minimum eight rounds).

Yu tops the list having most notably finishing T3 in his debut in 2022, and he followed it up with a respectable T30 last year. He's shown the ability to go low with four rounds of 66 or better. Despite picking up his first Tour victory last month in Jackson, the bookmakers aren't showing that much respect at 45-1 odds. One of two past champions on the list, Todd won the inaugural version of the event in 2019 and had a solid T20 result last year. Although his iron play has dipped this year, having a lot of wedge approaches here should be favorable to him. It's hard to find many guys in the field that have a better combination of accuracy and putting than Todd, making him a nice value pick at 55-1 odds.

Approach Artists

These five golfers, on a per-round basis, gained the most strokes on approach over their last 20 rounds.

A mostly uneventful season for Glover has been resurrected this fall, as Glover has posted a top-25 in all four of his starts since the playoffs, highlighted by a pair of top-5s. A big reason for the improvement is his iron play, as he ranked sixth in SG: Approach in Jackson and led the field in the category in Utah. Glover comes into the week at 28-1 odds. Meanwhile, Ghim has taken a big step forward with his approach play in 2024, going from 70th last season all the way up to sixth. That was a big factor in his runner-up result in Las Vegas a few weeks ago, although he's still in search of his first win. That has him as the fourth betting choice at 20-1 odds. Ghim's best finish here was T14 in 2020.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Bets: Outright Picks

Mackenzie Hughes (18-1)

Hughes ranks fourth in SG: Around-the-Green and third in putting this season, which will be key especially if the wind is indeed a factor. He's played some of his best golf in the fall with a runner-up last year and has posted a top-10 in each of his last two events.

Patrick Rodgers (30-1)

It's difficult to overlook Rodgers' course history here considering he's finished in the top-5 in back-to-back years. His two best finishes this fall came on resort courses, and he also posted a top-10 in Mexico earlier this year.

Carson Young (40-1)

After a mediocre opening round in Cabo, Young fired rounds of 61-65-67 to finish one short of a playoff. He also had a T11 last month, so the second year Tour pro is clearly trending in the right direction and looks to be capable of winning soon.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Bets: Top-10 Wagers

Pierceson Coody (6-1)

Hit a top-5 last week with Joe Highsmith, and I'll start these picks off with Coody. He has two weeks left to work his way into the top 125 (currently 132nd) to keep his Tour card, so he'll be plenty motivated. He's been inconsistent but does have a couple top-5s since May, and he's one of the better putters in the field.

Kelly Kraft (9-1)

Kraft checks a lot of the boxes when it comes to course fit as an accurate driver and good putter, while his lack of distance isn't a detriment at the short venue. He's had limited starts this year but is coming off a top-25 last week.

Brandt Snedeker (11-1)

There's no way around it – it has been a tough year for the 43-year-old as he sits 184th in the FedExCup. However, he's now made three cuts in a row that's included a T12 on the DP World Tour and a T16 at the Sanderson. He hasn't played here before but his strengths of accuracy and putting fit the course well.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Bets: Head-to-Head Matchups

Seamus Power (-115) over Maverick McNealy

2-0 in matchups last week. Let's start with a battle between the two favorites. Power has had a consistent fall with three top-15s over four starts, and he won the event when he last played here in 2022. McNealy on the other hand has missed two of his last five cuts and withdrew from another. I'll take the more accurate driver and better iron player.

Jacob Bridgeman (-120) over Greyson Sigg

We have to lay a little extra juice here, but I'm willing to do that to take the guy I view as clearly the better golfer. Bridgeman hasn't played the venue before as a Tour rookie, but he should fit the course well with his strong short game. He's also a good fit for matchups with four top-20s over his last seven starts. Sigg on the other hand has missed more cuts than he's made this year.

Be sure to stay on top of everything going on in golf with RotoWire's latest PGA odds, the most up-to-date PGA injury report, our expansive PGA stats database and much more!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.