DraftKings LIV Golf DFS Picks: Adelaide Cash and GPP Strategy

LIV Golf Adelaide

Purse: $20M individual, $5 million team

Winner's share: $4M individual, $3M team

Location: Adelaide, South Australia

Course: The Grange Golf Club

Yardage: 7,087

Par: 72

Tournament Preview

The 2025 LIV Golf season kicked off in Riyadh last weekend. Cleeks GC's Adrian Meronk outlasted Sebastian Munoz and Jon Rahm to win the individual competition by two strokes, and in the process he became the 20th player to lift a LIV Golf trophy. Rahm's Legion XIII dominated the team competition, with all four players finishing T15 or better to win by 11 strokes over RangeGoats GC and Ripper GC. With Riyadh in the rearview, the LIV Golf league returns to a familiar and electric site for its next tournament; The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia.

It's the third year in a row that The Grange Golf Club will host a LIV Golf tournament. LIV Golf Adelaide has been named World's Best Golf Event by the World Golf Awards for two straight years, and it's no surprise why; more than 77,000 fans attended the first tournament in 2023, and in 2024 that number jumped to over 94,000. It has been by far the best-attended LIV Golf event on a year-to-year basis, and 2025 shouldn't be any different.

Last year's tournament didn't see a hole-in-one on the Watering Hole like it did in its inaugural event (former Smash GC's Chase Koepka in 2023), but the Adelaide crowd was still able to witness the all-Australian Ripper GC beat out Stinger GC on the second playoff hole. In the individual competition, HyFlyers GC's Brendan Steele was able to fend off Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel to capture his first LIV Golf trophy, which ultimately helped him secure a spot in the Lock Zone by the end of the 2024 season.

Champion's Profile

The Grange course will have a similar layout to the last two years, though holes two, seven and eight will have new tee locations and be slightly longer. The par-3 12th hole -- aka the "Watering Hole" -- will draw most of the crowd's attention, but players will be cognizant of the 243-yard par-3 third hole, which has been scored as the most difficult hole over the first two years of the tournament. The 529-yard par-5 10th, in contrast, was rated the easiest in last year's tournament with a stroke average of 4.3, which should favor long hitters like Joaquin Niemann and Bryson DeChambeau.

DraftKings Value Picks

Based on a Standard $50k Salary Cap

Tier 1 Values

Jon Rahm (Captain, Legion XIII) - $11,600 (Winning odds at the DraftKings Sportsbook: +550)

Rahm has been the most consistent golfer in the LIV Golf league since joining in 2024. He continued his streak of top-10 finishes with a T2 in Riyadh, and he's finished in the top-3 in four of his last five LIV Golf tournaments (including victories in the United Kingdom and Chicago in 2024). Rahm finished T3 in Adelaide last year thanks in large part to his eight-under final round.

Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII) - $10,900 (+750)

Hatton was 11-under through the first two rounds at LIV Golf Riyadh, though his momentum halted in the final round when he carded a two-under in the final round to finish in a five-way share for sixth. Still, the Englishman is in the midst of some of the best golf of his career, having won two tournaments during the LIV Golf offseason (Dubai Desert Classic and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship). Hatton was able to climb to T14 at LIV Golf Adelaide in 2024 after carding 66-67 scores over the final two rounds of the tournament.

Cameron Smith (Captain, Ripper GC) - $9,700 (+1400)

Smith didn't have a great start to the 2025 LIV Golf season (T25 in Riyadh), but the Ripper GC captain should have home-field advantage in Adelaide. He finished T14 at The Grange in 2024, but in 2023 he finished T3 after carding back-to-back 65 rounds to end the tournament. Smith and teammate Marc Leishman were able to help Ripper GC outlast the Stinger GC duo of Louis Oosthuizen and Dean Burmester in last year's playoff to capture the team trophy.

Tier 2 Values

Marc Leishman (Ripper GC) - $9,100 (+2200)

Leishman had a steady performance in Riyadh, finishing in the top-12 across multiple categories en route to a T6 finish, and he's finished in the top-10 in three of his last four LIV Golf tournaments. Leishman finished tied with Smith, Lucas Herbert and four other players for 14th in Adelaide last year.

Louis Oosthuizen (Captain, Stinger GC) - $9,000 (+2500)

Oosthuizen had a disappointing start to the 2025 season with a T25 finish in Riyadh. The Stinger GC captain is in prime position to bounce back at The Grange, where he finished solo second in 2024 after a 68-66-65 scorecard.

Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII) - $8,500 (+4000)

One of the league's six new additions, McKibbin got off to a flaming start in Riyadh with a bogey-free, seven-under 65 in the first round. He cooled off with rounds of 69-72 to finish T15, but the 22-year-old Northern Irishman has already demonstrated his potential to go toe-to-toe with LIV Golf's top players, including Legion XIII teammates Rahm and Hatton.

Tier 3 Values

Sebastian Munoz (Torque GC) - $8,300 (+3000)

Riyadh was Munoz's best LIV Golf finish since Orlando in 2023 (solo second), and the Colombian was neck-and-neck with Meronk on the back nine before bogeying the 14th hole. Munoz hasn't had much success at The Grange over his first two outings (T21 and T38 in 2023 and 2024, respectively), but perhaps his momentum from Riyadh will carry over into Adelaide and beyond.

Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) - $8,000 (+5000)

My top value pick in last week's column, Meronk's salary has jumped by $900 and his DraftKings odds have nearly halved thanks to his first LIV Golf victory in Riyadh. It looked a little shaky for the Polish golfer after carding back-to-back bogeys in the 10th and 11th holes, but he was able to bounce back with a birdie on the par-4 16th hole to win by two strokes. Meronk has been inconsistent since debuting in LIV Golf in 2024, but his win in Riyadh could help steady his performance heading into Adelaide.

Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC) - $7,200 (+8000)

Like his teammate and captain Oosthuizen, Schwartzel got off to a slow start to the 2025 LIV Golf season with a T33 in Riyadh. However, Schwartzel has had plenty of success at The Grange, where he has finished T7 and T3 in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Tier 4 Values

Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC) - $7,000 (+8000)

Steele hasn't had much success in his LIV Golf career, but his victory in Adelaide last year was a feel-good moment for the American. Perhaps he can shock the world again with another strong performance at The Grange in 2025.

Bubba Watson (Captain, RangeGoats GC) - $6,500 (+12000)

LIV Golf opted to waive the exception for captains being relegated from the league, which meant Watson was in jeopardy of losing out on his spot in the league for 2025. However, RangeGoats GC opted to keep the veteran southpaw as the captain, and that move seems to have been the right one for the moment after Watson finished T12 in Riyadh. He finished T11 at The Grange in 2023.

Martin Kaymer (Captain, Cleeks GC) - $6,000 (+25000)

By no means do I believe Kaymer will be in strong contention in Adelaide, particularly after his T44 in Riyadh. However, the Cleeks GC captain's salary (tied with Wild Card Anthony Kim for the lowest in the field), coupled with his T14 finish at The Grange last year, makes Kaymer a solid dart throw if you're putting together a top-heavy lineup.

