Len on DraftKings: Picks for Zurich Classic

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Len Hochberg joins DraftKings' The Sweat to make his DFS and gambling picks for the Zurich Classic. Len says DFS players must pick strong putters like Patrick Cantlay. Enjoy the interesting two-person team format. Len sees upside in the Byeong Hun An and S.H. Kim squad. And what about Sam Burns?

