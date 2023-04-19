Fantasy Golf
Len on DraftKings: Picks for Zurich Classic

Len Hochberg 
Len Hochberg 
April 19, 2023

Len Hochberg joins DraftKings' The Sweat to make his DFS and gambling picks for the Zurich Classic. Len says DFS players must pick strong putters like Patrick Cantlay.  Enjoy the interesting two-person team format.  Len sees upside in the Byeong Hun An and S.H. Kim squad. And what about Sam Burns?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Len Hochberg
Len Hochberg
Len Hochberg has covered golf for RotoWire since 2013. A veteran sports journalist, he was an editor and reporter at The Washington Post for many years. He was named 2020 "DFS Writer of the Year" by the FSWA and was nominated for the same award in 2019.
