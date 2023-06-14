Len on DraftKings: U.S. Open Predictions (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.
RotoWire's Len Hochberg joins DraftKings' The Sweat to make bold predictions for the 2023 123rd U.S. Open. Today, Len was on for two segments. First, they discuss DFS options. Len is curious about NOT using one of the three $10,000 players. He's not crazy about Rory McIlroy, but is intrigued by Cameron Smith. Here's all his DFS advice.
Later in show, Len dived into betting thoughts. Len expects a winner in the single-digits. Of the favorites, Len is leaning towards Brooks Koepka. Watch for all his advice.
