Live on Video: 2024 Masters Best Bets, PGA DFS Picks and Draft

Written by 
Ryan Andrade 
Len Hochberg 
Kevin O'Brien 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on April 10, 2024

This article is part of our Live on Video series.

RotoWire's Ryan Andrade, Len Hochberg, Kevin O'Brien and Ryan Pohle preview the 2024 Masters.

Find out their best bets, favorite PGA DFS picks and all 24 players selected in their 2024 Masters draft. 

Results available below!

2024 Masters Video on YouTube

 

2024 Masters Draft Results

 

2024 Masters Video on X

Be sure to stay on top of everything going on in golf with RotoWire's latest PGA odds, the most up-to-date PGA injury report, our expansive PGA stats database and much more!

Ryan Andrade
Ryan has covered golf, college basketball, and motorsports for RotoWire since 2016. He was nominated for "DFS Writer of the Year" in 2021 and 2023 by the FSWA.
Len Hochberg
Len Hochberg has covered golf for RotoWire since 2013. A veteran sports journalist, he was an editor and reporter at The Washington Post for nine years. Len is a three-time winner of the FSWA DFS Writer of the Year Award (2020, '22 and '23) and a five-time nominee (2019-23). He is also a writer and editor for MLB Advanced Media.
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle is a DFS Product Specialist at RotoWire and has written for the site since 2020.
