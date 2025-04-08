Fantasy Golf
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Live on Video: 2025 Masters Best Bets, PGA DFS Picks and Draft

Live on Video: 2025 Masters Best Bets, PGA DFS Picks and Draft

Written by 
Ryan Andrade 
Len Hochberg 
Lauren Jump 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on April 8, 2025
Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

This article is part of our Live on Video series.

RotoWire's Ryan Andrade, Len Hochberg, Lauren Jump and Kevin O'Brien preview the 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia.

The crew shares their top PGA DFS picks and best bets, recaps the results of their Masters draft, offers strategic insights for this week's one-and-done contests, and more.

Key storylines:

  • Rory McIlroy, aiming for his career grand slam, is looking to break his major drought since 2014—could this be his year?
  • Scottie Scheffler is seeking to repeat at Augusta and kick off his 2025 season with another win
  • Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau are poised for strong performances—will they carry their 2024 form into Augusta this year?

2025 Masters Draft Results

Be sure to stay on top of everything going on in golf with RotoWire's latest PGA odds, the most up-to-date PGA injury report, our expansive PGA stats database and much more!

Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Golf Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Golf fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Andrade
Ryan Andrade
Ryan has covered golf, college basketball, and motorsports for RotoWire since 2016. He was nominated for "DFS Writer of the Year" in 2021 and 2023 by the FSWA.
Len Hochberg
Len Hochberg
Len Hochberg has covered golf for RotoWire since 2013. A veteran sports journalist, he was an editor and reporter at The Washington Post for nine years. Len is a three-time winner of the FSWA DFS Writer of the Year Award (2020, '22 and '23) and a five-time nominee (2019-23). He is also a writer and editor for MLB Advanced Media.
Lauren Jump
Lauren Jump
Lauren is a sports writer, book editor and digital marketer who loves running, skiing and all Philly sports (plus the Dodgers).
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
2025 Masters Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
2025 Masters Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
VSiN: Len's Best Bets for The Masters
VSiN: Len's Best Bets for The Masters
Weekly PGA Preview: The Masters
Weekly PGA Preview: The Masters
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: Masters Cash and GPP Strategy
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: Masters Cash and GPP Strategy
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: Masters Cash and GPP Strategy
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: Masters Cash and GPP Strategy
Weekly PGA Recap: Harman Strikes the Right Chord
Weekly PGA Recap: Harman Strikes the Right Chord