The Masters: 2023 Rankings, Bold Predictions and Longshot Bets (Video)

Written by 
Len Hochberg 
Alan Seslowsky 
April 3, 2023

Best bets, bold predictions, and DFS rankings for the 2023 Masters. Len Hochberg and Alan Seslowsky breakdown the '23 Masters' headlines, and playable bets on Draftkings sportsbook.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Len Hochberg plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DK: Bunker Mentality. Alan Seslowsky plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings = alanseslowsky; FD = toomanytuddies.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Len Hochberg
Len Hochberg has covered golf for RotoWire since 2013. A veteran sports journalist, he was an editor and reporter at The Washington Post for many years. He was named 2020 "DFS Writer of the Year" by the FSWA and was nominated for the same award in 2019.
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
