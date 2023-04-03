The Masters: 2023 Rankings, Bold Predictions and Longshot Bets (Video)

Best bets, bold predictions, and DFS rankings for the 2023 Masters. Len Hochberg and Alan Seslowsky breakdown the '23 Masters' headlines, and playable bets on Draftkings sportsbook.

