VSiN: Len's Best Bets for THE PLAYERS Championship

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, preview The Players Championship with award-winning RotoWire Golf Writer Len Hochberg. But first they start with Tiger Woods injury news. Then Len talks about odds he likes, including Xander Schauffele at 22/1. Len also suggests some fades. (Segment aired March 12th, 2025)

