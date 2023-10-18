Weekly PGA Preview: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This article is part of our Weekly PGA Preview series.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Chiba, Japan

The PGA Tour heads to Japan for another edition of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

I mentioned this past week that there was one spot on the fall schedule where you could catch some of the bigger names in the sport, and this is it. This tournament will be played in Japan, so you're not going to be pulling up a chair Sunday afternoon to catch the final round, but hey, let's not look a gift horse in the mouth.

This is a no-cut event with just 78 players in the field. While we have much more firepower at the top of the field than in previous weeks, this is still the fall season, so there is a bit off a drop-off after we get past the first eight or nine guys. Still, it will be fun to get some of the better players back in the fold, and if you're worried about a potential overlap with football that won't be much of an issue.

As for Narashino, this event has been played on the same track three times in four chances since its debut in 2019. In 2020 it was held on another course, so those results can be excluded.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of 11:30 AM ET Wednesday.

LAST YEAR

Keegan Bradley shot a final-round 68 on his way to a one-stroke victory over Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam.

FAVORITES

Xander Schauffele (7-1)

Schauffele is one of the biggest names in the field, but that's not why he's favored. That would be because of his strong track record in this event. No, he hasn't won it, but he he has two top-10s in three starts at Narashino. While we haven't seen a lot of competitive golf from Schauffele the past six weeks, he did play frequently during the Ryder Cup, so he should be sharp.

Collin Morikawa (12-1)

Many people, including myself, were expecting this to be a big bounceback year for Morikawa. While he did play better than the previous year, he still left a lot on the table. A strong showing in Japan won't change a whole lot, but it could give him some momentum heading into the offseason. The problem with Morikawa is that he has never really played well on this course -- his best finish was a T22 in 2019.

Sungjae Im (14-1)

Im's track record in this event isn't much better than Morikawa's, but he did record a T3 in 2019. Im won more money than ever this past season, but that was due more to the increase in purses than his play. He did post nine top-10s but failed to post a single top-3. That could change this week, but I wouldn't bet on it. There isn't much value at this price.

THE NEXT TIER

Min Woo Lee (18-1)

Lee is wrapping up what was a very strong season on the PGA Tour, one in which he posted top-20s at THE PLAYERS, PGA Championship and U.S. Open. He flashed his talent on several occasions, and the only thing left is to consistently play at a high level. Lee will be playing this event for the first time, so we have no idea how he will take to the course. It wouldn't shock me to see him contend for the title, though.

Sahith Theegala (20-1)

Theegala is the one guy in the field that seemingly has everything going for him. He picked up his first PGA Tour win this past month at the Fortinet Championship, and he posted a top-5 at this event last year. The only concern is that he hasn't played since that previously-reference victory. You never know how a young player will respond to that first win, and with the offseason just around the corner, he could coast the rest of the way. I'm guessing that won't be the case.

Keegan Bradley (22-1)

Bradley has a lot of things working in his favor as well. He's the defending champion, which isn't always great, but I'm sure a veteran like Bradley can handle the added attention. He also has a chip on his shoulder from being excluded from the Ryder Cup team -- one that in hindsight could have used him. Bradley has presumably been itching to get back on a big stage and prove his point. He will get that chance in Japan.

LONG SHOTS

Cameron Champ (60-1)

I often target long shots that run very hot and cold, and Champ is no exception. He has won three times on the PGA Tour, but he tends to miss more cuts than he makes. He is on the warm side at the moment, recording consecutive top-20s, and he has a pair of top-10s in this event.

Kurt Kitayama (70-1)

Kitayama has had a great season, and a win this week would be the cherry on top. He has not been model of consistency, but when he peaked in March and won the Arnold Palmer Invitational he was really good. He also turned it on at the PGA Championship and finished in fourth place. He didn't play all that well down the stretch, which is why he's listed at these odds. With that said, he has the upside to win any time he tees it up.

ONE-AND-DONE LEAGUES

Highly-Chosen Pick: Xander Schauffele - I'm sure the fact that Schauffele has contended here several times but has not won is not lost on him. As long as there's no Ryder Cup hangover, expect him to be in the mix Sunday afternoon -- well, afternoon in Japan, which will be overnight Saturday for most of us.

Moderately-Chosen Pick: Sahith Theegala - I surmised that Theegala might struggle this week after picking up his first PGA Tour win in his most recent start, but the more I think about it, I don't think that will be the case. Theegala has been determined since joining the PGA Tour and I think he has bigger goals than just winning every once in a while.

Lightly-Chosen Pick: Cameron Champ - Champ has had a strange career already. He started strong, only to disappear for a long stretch and then come back, and then disappear, and then come back. When golfers like Champ are on, they look like force of nature, but when they're off it's easy to forget they ever won. Champ appears to have his game right now, so it might be wise to take advantage.

Buyer Beware: Rickie Fowler - Fowler played well here this past year, but I'm wondering if he has run out of gas after his strong comeback season. Fowler played well enough to earn a Ryder Cup spot, which 12 months ago would have seemed like a pipe dream. However, I think he has hit a bit of a wall. There are other options to look at.

This Week: Xander Schauffele - It's hard to ignore the consistency that Schauffele has shown at this event, and I think the fact that he hasn't had the really high finishes will add to his motivation.

FANDUEL PICKS

Upper Range: Xander Schauffele ($12,000)

Middle Range: Sahith Theegala ($10,900)

Lower Range: Kurt Kitayama ($9,000)