Weekly Preview: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This article is part of our Weekly Preview series.

As for this week, Finau is in the field along with a couple other high-end golfers in Patrick Cantlay and Will Zalatoris . While the 3M Open finds itself in a tough spot on the schedule, the Rocket Mortgage Classic sits in a pretty good spot, two weeks removed from the Open Championship and two weeks in advance of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. For those near the top of the standings looking to get a tune-up in before the three-week playoff stretch, this is the perfect spot, as they can take next week off if needed.

Much like the 3M Open in Minnesota, we don't have a very deep field, but there is at least a bit more firepower at the top. Speaking of this past week, with only a few big names in the field, it was both surprising and encouraging to see Tony Finau come out on top. It's not often that one of the big names in a weaker field winds up in the winner's circle, but that's exactly what happened, so congrats to the folks at the 3M Open who wound up with a worthy champion.

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit Golf Club

Detroit, MI

The PGA Tour heads to Michigan for the fourth Rocket Mortgage Classic.

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 9:00 PM ET Tuesday.

LAST YEAR

Cam Davis shot a final round 67 on his way to a playoff victory over Troy Merritt.

FAVORITES

Patrick Cantlay (8-1)

After the favorite won this past week, it makes sense that the favorite this week comes in with odds that are a bit ridiculous. There's no doubt that Cantlay is the best player in the field this week, but as I alluded to in the open, it's pretty rare that the favorite wins in these situations. This is Cantlay's first trip here, which doesn't necessarily dissuade me from him this week, but the odds sure do.

Will Zalatoris (12-1)

We now know that Zalatoris won't pick up his first career win at a major this year. He came close on several occasions, but in the end, he couldn't find that first win. We're now back to square one, which is Zalatoris grinding it out every week looking for that first win. It's inevitable that he'll find it somewhere soon, and this looks like a decent spot, but at this price I think I'll pass.

Max Homa (14-1)

In the span of about 12 months, Homa has gone from underrated, to properly rated. I bring that up because it's not often that a player who has success is thought of in the proper terms, but it feels like we all are on the same page with Homa. He's not Scottie Scheffler, he's not going to rip off a ton of wins in a short span, but he's capable of winning anytime he tees it up. This week he's being shown a good amount of respect as one of the favorites, yet he's only a marginal play as there isn't a ton of value at this number.

THE NEXT TIER

Cameron Young (18-1)

Young could be considered one of the favorites, but the way the odds are spread out, there aren't many "mid-tier" golfers, so I have to stretch my definition of that term this week. Young is quickly budding into a solid player on the PGA Tour and even the majors are fair territory now. This will be Young's first start at this event, but as we've seen a couple times this year, that should not be a deterrent. At 18-1, there is some value here on a win bet.

Maverick McNealy (25-1)

McNealy is having himself quite the season. He enters this week at 29th on the FedEx points list and he's banked over $2.5 million in earnings. He disappointed this past week with a T49 against a weak field, but prior to that he posted two top-10s and a top-20 in the three starts leading up to this past week. He also has experience on this track, with a T8 in 2020 and a T21 this past year.

Kevin Kisner (35-1)

Even with a stretch of four consecutive missed cuts earlier this year, Kisner has managed to stay within reach of the top-30 on the FedEx list as we enter the final stretch. He currently sits at number 32 and with a good showing this week, he could enter the playoffs inside the top-30. Kisner has played well in this past two starts, with a T21 at the Open Championship and a T6 the week prior. His track record here is solid, with two top-10s in three starts.

LONG SHOTS

Webb Simpson (50-1)

If Simpson is serious about making the playoffs, he'll need to get him game going and fast. He still has the safety blanket of the Wyndham next week, so he may not need to do anything this week, but it would be a good idea to round into form prior to next week. Simpson is not in the best form right now, but he knows the stakes and I expect him to turn it up a notch this week. Simpson has one top-10 in two starts here.

Doug Ghim (100-1)

I wouldn't go as far as to say that Ghim is close to winning, but he's definitely close to contending and the distance between contending and winning can be as short as one good final round or as long as several years – I'm looking at you, Tony Finau. As for Ghim, he's posted three top-20s in his past six starts, and each time one round derailed his chances to win. This past week that poor round happened to come on Sunday. One of these weeks he's going to get it figured out.

ONE-AND-DONE LEAGUES

Highly-owned Pick: Max Homa - I just can't imagine that there are many OAD players with either Cantlay or Zalatoris available, so I'm looking at Homa as possibly the highest owned golfer this week. Homa is a solid play as not only has he raised his ceiling this season, but he's also improved on his consistency. I have only one reservation about Homa this week, which I'll get to in a moment.

Moderately-owned Pick: Kevin Kisner - If you've used all the favorites prior to this week, you'll need to look at the 2nd-tier guys and at the top of that list is Kisner, who has the best track record here of just about anyone in the field. His form is decent heading into this week, which makes me believe he can make another run here.

Lightly-owned Pick: Doug Ghim - We are really getting down the list here with Ghim, but for those who need to make up ground and want to ensure no one else matches their pick, Ghim could be your guy. Even though he blew up in the final round this past week, he still managed a top-20. If he can maintain for four rounds this week, that could turn into a top-5.

Buyer Beware: Patrick Cantlay - I'll point out first that this doesn't mean I don't like Cantlay's chances this week. It just means you might not get what you expect. In this case, if you use Cantlay, you are probably expecting a win. I would caution you by stating that it's not often that the heavy favorite wins a golf tournament.

Last Week: Joohyung Kim - T26 - $55,875

Season Total: $10,536,640

This Week: Kevin Kisner - Back to the aforementioned Homa comment. This pick came down to Homa or Kisner for me because like many of you, I don't have a ton of options left. With that in mind, I'm choosing to save Homa for the FedEx playoffs as he's currently in the top-10 on the points list and will be available for all three events. As for Kisner, he's not a default pick this week, he has the track record here and the form to do some damage on this course.

FANDUEL PICKS

Upper Range: Max Homa ($11,500)

Middle Range: Kevin Kisner ($10,700)

Lower Range: Doug Ghim ($8,800)

SURVIVOR LEAGUES

Last Week: Cam Davis - T16

Streak: 1

This Week: Kevin Kisner - I'm going to double-up on Kisner this week for a couple reasons. First is the track record/form, which you know about. The second reason is that you never know who is going to show up for these non-premier events. This past week, Finau and Sungjae Im played well, but Hideki Matsuyama did not and withdrew. You want a guy who is invested in this event and with his track record here, you know that Kisner is fully in.