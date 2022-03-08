Yahoo DFS Hockey: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The NHL is spoiling us with choice Tuesday, as there are a whopping 11 games on the slate. That's a lot of hockey! It's also a lot of options for your DFS lineups. To help out, here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineup.

GOALIE

Robin Lehner, VGK at PHI ($32): While there was admittedly a gap in the middle, Lehner has been quite good over his last eight starts. In that time he's posted a 2.24 GAA and .928 save percentage. The Flyers have scuffled offensively this year, as they've managed only 2.53 goals per game.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. FLA ($29): While Jarry is catching the Panthers on the second night of a back-to-back, with so many other options I don't want to pay this salary in this matchup. Florida has the best offense in the NHL, leading the league in goals and shots on net per game, and they are the only team averaging over four goals a night.

CENTER

Dylan Larkin, DET vs. ARI ($24): How does a player quietly tally 56 points in 51 games? Well, if you haven't been paying attention to the Wings recently, Larkin has 18 points in his last 12 contests. Now he gets to face the Coyotes, who have a 3.58 GAA.

CENTER TO AVOID

Elias Lindholm, CGY vs. WAS ($30): This is assuming Vitek Vanecek is in net for the Capitals, because the Caps do play Wednesday as well. Vanecek has a 2.25 GAA and .921 save percentage. Lindholm and the Flames are on the second leg of a back-to-back, which also has him behind the eight ball a bit.

WING

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK at PHI ($19): Marchessault has a five-game point streak, and he has a goal in four of those five games. He now has 24 goals on 173 shots on net in 51 games. Meanwhile, the Flyers have a 3.42 GAA and have allowed 33.6 shots on goal per contest.

Calle Jarnkrok, SEA at TOR ($13): Jarnkrok is on Seattle's top line, and he's earned that spot with his recent performance. Over his last 12 games he has five goals and five assists. The Maple Leafs are on the second night of a back-to-back, and the struggling Jack Campbell will likely be in net. Campbell has a 3.51 GAA and .885 save percentage over his last 19 games.

WINGS TO AVOID

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN vs. NYR ($30): No disrespect to Kaprizov, but with 22 teams playing I'm not messing with Igor Shesterkin. The soon-to-be Vezina winner (not a bold shot to call, but I am calling my shot there) has an 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage. You don't need to risk Kaprizov being kept in check by elite goaltending.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA at PIT ($15): The overall power of the Panthers' offense has me reticent to go with Jarry, but I am not overlooking the fact the Panthers are on the road for the second game of a back-to-back. Jarry does have a 2.30 GAA and .921 save percentage, so this is a difficult matchup for Verhaeghe.

DEFENSE

Shayne Gostisbehere, ARI at DET ($18): Gostisbehere is coming off a four-point game, which I don't think he will replicate. That being said, he has 11 points over his last 16 contests. The Red Wings have gotten quite porous defensively, as their 3.61 GAA is third highest in the NHL.

Kevin Shattenkirk, ANA at CHI ($17): Shattenkirk recently ended a point drought with his 27th point, and 13th on the power play. He's also put 114 shots on goal in 58 games, the most of any Ducks defenseman. Chicago has allowed 32.1 shots on net per contest, which is a big reason why they have a 3.44 GAA, eighth highest in the league.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

John Klingberg, DAL at NAS ($16): Klingberg just ended an eight-game pointless streak, though I don't expect him back on the scoresheet in this matchup. The Swedish defenseman is on the road and likely facing Juuse Saros, who has a 2.44 GAA and .923 save percentage.

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. TAM ($14): Morrissey has been seeing a ton of power-play time, though with 10 power-play points on the year he's not exactly prolific on that front. The Lightning have the 13th-ranked penalty kill, but the situation is different when Andrei Vasilevskiy is in net. Vasilevskiy has a 2.33 GAA and .920 save percentage, and has been one of the league's best and most reliable goaltenders for years.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.