DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

As Saturday turns into Sunday, we will be springing forward an hour in much of the United States. Before you get to setting your clocks, though, there are eight NHL games on the evening slate which starts with a handful at 7 p.m. EST. How about some DFS before we enter DST? Here are some recommendations for your lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

Here's something unusual: No team playing Saturday night is on the second leg of a back-to-back. That doesn't mean there isn't opportunity for DFS players, though. Four of the bottom-five teams in GAA are all playing. That's helpful in making lineups decisions.

GOALIE

Jeremy Swayman, BOS vs. ARI ($8,500): The Coyotes have surprisingly surged offensive recently. However, they've been racking up goalies against the likes of the Red Wings and the suddenly-porous Maple Leafs. Swayman and the Bruins is a different story for a team that still ranks 30th in goals per game even after this scoring outburst. Over his last nine starts, Swayman is 8-0-1 with an 1.52 GAA and .946 save percentage.

Anton Forsberg, OTT vs. CHI ($7,900): With Matt Murray out, Forsberg is the lead goalie for the Senators. While his 2.70 GAA is not remarkable, his .921 save percentage indicates the issue is the number of shots he's been facing. Well the Blackhawks have averaged a mere 2.58 goals and 28.8 shots on net per game. Forsberg should be less busy than usual.

VALUE PLAYS

Nick Suzuki, MON vs. SEA ($5,800): This is a battle of two teams that have both struggled to score and to prevent goals. It's definitely a lackluster matchup, but a player like Suzuki can shine through. He has 16 points in his last 15 games, including six with the extra man. The Kraken have a 3.60 GAA and two goalies with sub-.900 save percentages.

Phillip Danault, LOS at SAN ($3,800): Danault doesn't get much shine with Anze Kopitar around, but the second-line center has been producing. Since the start of February he has 12 points in 13 games, giving him 35 points on the season. It's possible Adin Hill will be back from a lengthy absence to start this contest, but it's equally likely third-string goalie Zach Sawchenko will be in net. The rookie has a 3.11 GAA and .911 save percentage in his appearances.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Flames vs. Red Wings: Adam Ruzicka (C - $2,500), Andrew Mangiapane (W - $5,200), Tyler Toffoli (W - $5,300)

The Red Wings have played some exciting games for the impartial viewer recently. That includes allowing a ton of goals. In fact, Detroit's GAA has risen all the way up to 3.72, second highest in the NHL. The Flames have an elite first line, but also one that commands a lot of salary. Recently, Ruzicka has been kicked up to third-line center, while Mangiapane has dropped down to give that line some extra kick. It's an interesting development, one that intrigues me for a reasonably-priced line stack.

Ruzicka is still an unproven rookie , but he has nine points in 22 games. That includes two points in three games since returning to the lineup. Mangiapane has an elite shooting touch and is way more productive than your typical third liner. He has 29 goals to go with 14 assists this season. That includes nine goals and nine helpers in his last 16 games. Toffoli has gotten going since being traded to the Flames, and a move to the top power-play unit is paying dividends. He has 10 points in his last seven games, with five of them coming with the extra man.

Ducks at Devils: Adam Henrique (C - $4,800), Troy Terry (W - $5,400), Maxime Comtois (W - $2,500)

The Ducks have some injuries at center that is complicating the lineup situation right now, but I'm still down to grab these three on a stack while they make up the first line in Anaheim. The Devils have a 3.50 GAA, seventh highest in the league. Right now Nico Daws is operating as the lead goalie for New Jersey, and he has a .909 save percentage in 11 appearances. I definitely don't trust a 20-year-old netminder with that little experience in an NHL net.

Henrique has a goal in four of his last five games. In fact, he has at least one point in eight of his last nine outings. Terry unsurprisingly cooled down after his torrid start to the season, but he's looking sharp recently. He's notched 12 points in his last 15 games with a 15.6 shooting percentage that is likely more sustainable than the 22.6 shooting percentage he still has on the season. Comtois has been in and out of the lineup, but he has two points in his last three games and his 4.0 shooting percentage is bound to improve.

DEFENSE

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. DET ($5,400): I feel like I recommend Andersson every chance I get, but why would I stop? With back-to-back games with two assists he has 33 helpers on the season. He may only have one goal, but he's put 103 shots on net in 57 games. An 1.9 shooting percentage is low even for a defenseman. The Red Wings, having giving up 3.71 goals per game, might help Andersson add a second goal to that total.

Damon Severson, NJD vs. ANA ($4,600): The Ducks are a long way from home, and they've been getting some really questionable goaltending recently. John Gibson has somehow managed a 5.34 GAA over his last nine games. You rarely see a GAA starting with a five in that much action. Anthony Stolarz hasn't been much better, with a 3.01 GAA and .906 save percentage in his last seven games. Severson has remained productive even with Dougie Hamilton back in the lineup, picking up 12 points in his last 13 outings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.