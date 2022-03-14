FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There's just one game for Monday's slate, so it's a showdown format for FanDuel. Though it's a showdown between two of the worst teams in the league, note the Coyotes have won six of their past nine games and the Sens have won two of their past three. This will be the second and last meeting between the two teams, with the Coyotes winning their previous matchup on March 5 with an 8-4 win.

GOALIES

No goalies are available for selection in showdown formats.

VALUE PLAYS

Travis Boyd, ARI at OTT ($9,000): Boyd was shut out in a 3-2 loss to the B's but had scored three points in two games in the two games prior. He's their No. 1 center (by default) but he's certainly making the most of it with a career-high 27 points in 50 games so far. In what should be a high-scoring game, Boyd should factor into the score sheet once again because it's highly unlikely Nick Schmaltz scores seven points again.

Tim Stutzle, OTT vs. ARI ($10,000): Stutzle's four-game point streak was just snapped against the Hawks, but at least for the fifth straight game he managed to record a shot on net. He played just 16:28 but likely would've played more if not for the two penalties he took in the second period. He recorded two helpers against the Coyotes last time and will center the second line between Alex Formenton and Adam Gaudette, which means that line's offense will likely run through him yet again.

LINE STACKS

Senators vs. Coyotes

Josh Norris (C - $13,500), Brady Tkachuk (W - $14,000), Connor Brown (W - $10,500)

There aren't many options and if it's a high-scoring game again, and this line is by far the most talented. Norris and Brown each scored a point against the Coyotes in their last game, though on separate plays, and should also feature prominently on the power play. Norris has scored six points in six games since returning from injury and the Sens' top line will likely not have to face Jakob Chychrun.

DEFENSEMEN

Shayne Gostisbehere, ARI at OTT ($11,500): With Chychrun questionable for this matchup, look for Gostisbehere to soak up a lot of his minutes. He's quarterbacking the top power play unit and despite going two straight games without a point, undoubtedly has the highest offensive upside among Coyotes defensemen.

J.J. Moser, ARI at OTT ($8,000): Chychrun usually runs the second power play but without him in the lineup, look for the Swiss rookie to fill that role. Moser has been a steady presence on the Coyotes blue line and presents some modest upside on offense. He's provided three helpers in his past eight games.

