FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

SLATE PREVIEW

It's an 11-game slate for Tuesday, and all teams should be rested except for the Coyotes, who were featured in the only game on Monday. There's plenty of inter-conference play, too, with the only exceptions being Islanders at Capitals, Golden Knights at Jets, and Avalanche at Kings.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL at TOR ($7,700): Oettinger is appealing because the Leafs will be without Auston Matthews, who will the serve the first game of his two-game suspension. The Stars were horrendous on the road to start the season but they've since picked it up and have gone 8-5-1 on the road since Jan. 1. Oettinger has been very good all season and should bounce back with a much stronger effort after allowing six goals in his last start.

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. NJ ($7,500): The Devils have a sneaky-good offense but Demko has been brilliant all season and in his last start limited the Lightning to just two goals on 31 shots. Demko is 2-0-1 with a .953 Sv% and 1.30 GAA in his career against the Devils, who have just eight wins on the road.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. VGK ($7,400): The Knights are favored but they're missing too many key players. Hellebucyk's play leaves a lot to be desired, but the Jets should be able to provide good goal support against the Knights' mediocre goaltending. The Knights have lost four straight and have scored just eight goals.

Samuel Montembeault, MTL vs. ARI ($7,300): It's unlikely this will be a low-scoring game, and Montembeault has allowed at least three goals in four of his past five games. However, the Coyotes are playing the second half of a back-to-back and the Habs have won eight of their past 11 games.

VALUE PLAYS

Rem Pitlick, MON vs. ARI ($4,400): Partially out of necessity, Pitlick has been a key cog in the Habs offense, averaging over 16 minutes per game under Martin St. Louis and riding a three-game point streak. The Coyotes are red-hot but have leaned on their offense to win games, which means Pitlick and the Habs will likely get on the board at some point.

Kailer Yamamoto, EDM vs. DET ($3,900): Yamamoto has scored a goal in two straight games and draws the lucky straw playing on Connor McDavid's line. Goaltending has been a huge headache for the Wings, who have lost eight of their past 10 and allowed 23 (!) goals in their past four games.

Alex Galchenyuk, ARI at MON ($3,800): Note Galchenyuk is listed as a winger even though he'll center the second line with Phil Kessel on his wing. He has three points in his past three games, and with the way the Coyotes offense has been scoring, they're a low-key option in what should be a fairly high-scoring game.

Joe Thornton, FLA at SJ ($3,300): Thornton is eligible to come off the injured reserve and was spotted skating on the top line with Carter Verhaeghe and Aleksander Barkov at Monday's practice. It'll give Thornton a chance to face off against the team he used to captain, and though the veteran playmaker is no longer a reliable source for points, playing on the top line might give him more opportunities than usual.

LINE STACKS

Stars at Maple Leafs

Roope Hintz (C - $6,600), Jason Robertson (W - $8,700), Joe Pavelski (W - $7,600)

The Stars' most consistent line continues to chug along, and the Leafs are facing double trouble without Matthews in the lineup and goaltending that has ranked among the league's worst in 2022. Pavelski has seven points in seven games, Robertson has scored eight goals in his past five games and Hintz has five assists in his past five games. The Stars should be well-rested following a two-day break.

Canucks vs. Devils

J.T. Miller (W - $8,400), Conor Garland (W - $5,200), Tanner Pearson (W - $4,600)

Note Miller is listed as a winger even though he's been the Canucks' top center all season. Miller scored the Canucks' lone goal Sunday against the Lightning with Garland and Pearson drawing the assists. If fantasy managers were to pick only two wingers, it'd be Garland and Miller, who have established some good chemistry. Garland and Pearson can provide some additional value playing on he second PP unit.

DEFENSEMEN

Neal Pionk, WPG vs. VGK ($4,600): Defending against the Knights will be much easier when they don't have Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone in the lineup, and an assist Sunday against the Blues gives Pionk nine in his past 11 games. He doesn't play a ton of minutes but he's been the Jets' most productive defender lately.

J.J. Moser, ARI at MON ($4,100): An injury to Jakob Chychrun didn't really increase Moser's ice time, but the Swiss rookie has been a steady presence on the Coyotes blue line this season. He added his third assist in seven games Monday against the Sens and for the third straight game registered at least a shot on goal.

