Yahoo DFS Hockey: Friday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Madness may be brewing, but don't forget the NHL. There are six games on the slate Friday. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Anton Forsberg, OTT vs. PHI ($33): I certainly did not see the Flyers being this bad offensively. Philly ranks 31st in goals per game, and it is also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Forsberg tends to be busy, which is why he has a 2.84 GAA in spite of his .916 save percentage. That being said, the Flyers aren't likely to challenge him too much.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at WPG ($37): This isn't about Swayman, but about Swayman relative to other options. There are a lot of teams on the second leg of a back-to-back Friday, which means a lot of goalies you might not consider anyway. This game doesn't involve either team on a back-to-back. Swayman will be on the road in Winnipeg and the Jets have averaged 3.08 goals and 32.9 shots on net per contest.

CENTER

Nazem Kadri, COL at SAN ($28): We aren't talking as much about Kadri as we were early in the season, but he's still producing. Yes, he doesn't have a goal in his last 10 games, but he has nine assists in that time so that would be quibbling. The Avalanche are on the road, but the Sharks are on the second night of a back-to-back. Rookie Zach Sawchenko, who has a 3.11 GAA, will likely be in net.

CENTER TO AVOID

Logan Couture, SAN vs. COL ($18): As I just noted, the Sharks are on the second leg of a back-to-back. Darcy Kuemper has shutouts in back-to-back games, and over his last 11 games he has a 2.04 GAA and .941 save percentage with four shutouts.

WING

Troy Terry, ANA vs. FLA ($18): Terry has a three-game point streak, and I can see it becoming four pretty easily. The Panthers are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and they couldn't be much farther from home. Even with Spencer Knight playing better recently, this is still a favorable situation for Terry.

Connor Brown, OTT vs. PHI ($17): Brown is playing on Ottawa's top line and is playing the role of facilitator. He has 25 assists in 45 games. Brown also has nine points in his last 11 outings. The Flyers have a 3.43 GAA and have allowed 34.0 shots on net per contest, and they are also on the road for the second game of a back-to-back.

WINGS TO AVOID

Alex Tuch, BUF at CGY ($19): Tuch has slowed down after being hot out of the gate when he returned from injury. He only has one goal in his last 13 games. The Sabres are on the road for the second night of a back-to-back, and Jacob Markstrom has a 2.09 GAA and .927 save percentage.

Tom Wilson, WAS at CAR ($17): Both of these teams are on a back-to-back, but the Capitals are the ones on the road. Additionally, the Hurricanes are tops in the league in GAA and penalty-kill percentage. It's a tricky matchup and a tough situation for Wilson.

DEFENSE

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at WPG ($19): McAvoy has notched 38 points in 58 games this season, including 17 with the extra man. Though he slowed down on the power play for a bit, he has two power-play points in his last four games. Meanwhile, Connor Hellebuyck has allowed at least three goals in each of his last nine starts.

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. BUF ($18): Andersson keeps racking up the helpers, with 10 assists in his last 10 games to give him 35 on the season. The Sabres are on the back-to-back, as I noted, and they rank in the bottom seven in GAA and shots on net allowed per game.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Brent Burns, SAN vs. COL ($19): Burns is still a contributor on the blue line, with 40 points in 60 games, but he's also a 37-year-old defenseman on the second night of a back-to-back. On top of that, Kuemper has a 2.41 GAA and .923 save percentage.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at CGY ($16): It's the same story here as with Tuch. The Sabres are on a back-to-back, and the Flames are stout defensively. They have a 2.43 GAA as a team and have only allowed 2.92 shots on net per contest.

