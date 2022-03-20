Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

I am sure this has happened before, but I cannot recall. There are six NHL games Sunday. Each of them feature a team on the second leg of a back-to-back facing a team that is rested. Is this more exciting than the looming trade deadline? Not at all, but it is a slightly amusing tidbit. My recommendations for your DFS lineup are based on the full slate, which means getting in your lineups by 2 p.m. ET.

GOALIE

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at PHI ($39): The Islanders played Saturday, but Semyon Varlamov was in net. That means Sorokin will be tending goal Sunday and he comes in with a 2.30 GAA and .926 save percentage. The Flyers have only managed 2.52 goals per game, and Claude Giroux is now a Panther.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at CHI ($29): This was tricky since so many backups are going to be starting. The Blackhawks aren't the greatest offense. That being said, you have better options than Hellebuyck on the road. He's been struggling with a 3.78 GAA and .890 save percentage over his last 10 starts while allowing at least three goals in each.

CENTER

Logan Couture, SAN vs. ARI ($17): Couture has notched a point in five of his last six outings. The Coyotes are on the road for the second straight night and have allowed 35.4 shots on net. Arizona also maintains a bottom-five penalty kill, and Couture has produced 13 points with the extra man.

CENTER TO AVOID

Mika Zibanejad, NYR at CAR ($28): This is a tough weekend for the Rangers. They played in Tampa on Saturday and are now in Carolina. The Hurricanes boast the league's lowest GAA and have only allowed 29.0 shots on net. I'm not relying on Zibanejad in such a situation.

WING

Anthony Mantha, WAS vs. DAL ($19): Mantha took a couple games to get going after returning from injury, but he's been on fire since getting into the groove with five points and 22 shots on net across six appearances. The Stars are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and Adam Scheel may be making his NHL debut since Braden Holtby is banged up.

Peyton Krebs, BUF at VAN ($11): Krebs wasn't doing much for the Golden Knights, but he's in a nice role with the Sabres averaging 2:40 per game with the extra man with four power-play points in 28 games. The Canucks have struggled with the league's worst penalty kill and just played Calgary on Saturday.

WINGS TO AVOID

Artemi Panarin, NYR at CAR ($27): Panarin is in the same boat as his teammate Zibanejad with consecutive road matchups. This is a big game for the Hurricanes, so they'll likely have Frederik Andersen in net with his 2.08 GAA and a .928 save percentage.

Roope Hintz, DAL at WAS ($24): Vitek Vanecek enters with a .919 save percentage, which is quite good. And he's also posted a 2.35 GAA because the Capitals have only allowed an average of 29.3 shots on net. Hintz will be on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, so Washington's stingy defense could keep him in check.

DEFENSE

Jaccob Slavin, CAR vs. NYR ($18): Slavin recently got out of a funk with a two-assist effort. He's recorded 31 points on the year along with 124 shots on net. The Rangers have allowed 32.1 shots on net and Igor Shesterkin was in net Saturday. That likely means Alexandar Georgiev will start and he's managed a 3.14 GAA and .892 save percentage.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at VAN ($14): I mentioned the Canucks have the league's worst penalty kill, and that's right up Dahlin's alley. He's averaged 3:05 per game with the extra man while tallying 15 power-play points.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

John Klingberg, DAL at WAS ($19): Even with a larger role with Miro Heiskanen out, I'm fading Klingberg on Sunday. As mentioned earlier, the Capitals have allowed a mere 29.3 shots on net per game and Vanecek has posted some stellar stats. Washington also maintains an above-average penalty kill, so don't expect Klingberg to find any luck there.

Ivan Provorov, PHI vs. NYI ($13): With Sorokin and his .926 save percentage projected in goal Sunday, this matchup is iffy for Provorov even though the Islanders just played Saturday. The Islanders also boast a top-seven penalty kill, and Provorov has ceded his power-play time to Rasmus Ristolainen and Keith Yandle anyway.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.