FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The trade deadline is only a day away and deals are coming in fast. This makes things a little more tricky as players can be scratched at the last minute. However, this also opens up some value. I'll do my best in guiding you through this five-game slate starting at 5:00 p.m. ET.

There are a few teams playing on the second-half of a back-to-back on both platforms: Dallas, New York Rangers, Arizona, Chicago and Vancouver. The Coyotes and their league's sixth-worst 3.51 GAA will travel to San Jose, while the Hurricanes and their league's ninth-best 3.27 GF will look to produce when they host the Rangers.

DISCLOSURE: Things may not be the same at puck drop due to COVID-19 and injuries. Make sure to monitor the news feed and play at your own risk.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at CHI ($7,400): Neither the Blackhawks nor the Jets are playing great right now. However, Chicago's in the process of dealing away players leaving little chemistry and it showed on their in their loss to the Wild on Saturday. This is a perfect spot for Hellebuyck and the Jets to gain critical points.

VALUE PLAYS

Dylan Strome, CHI vs WPG ($5,400): Now we visit the other side of the puck with Stromer. The top-line pivot has been excellent since his promotion back to the top line. In his last five appearances, he's racked up seven points, 10 shots, and four blocked shots. Although the Blackhawks are improving offensively, they're very reliant on Strome's unit.

Frank Vatrano, NYR at CAR ($3,900): Vatrano hasn't disappointed in his first two outings with the Rangers despite not finding the scoresheet. He's notched six shots and could prove vital against a struggling Carolina side playing alongside Artemi Panarin.

Logan Couture, SJ vs ARI ($6,400): Couture has been a different player since his reunion with teammate and winger Timo Meier with four points and 19 shots from five games. Arizona just got blitzed by the Penguins yesterday and could see a similar result here if the Sharks can start aggressively. Couture is also benefitting from Erik Karlsson being back.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Jets at Blackhawks: Pierre-Luc Dubois (C - $6,600), Kyle Connor (W - $9,600), Nikolaj Ehlers (W - $7,400)

If there's one consistent source of offense for the Jets, it's been this trio. Over their last five games playing together, they've accumulated eight goals, nine assists and 40 shots. Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start, but could be pulled if a trade happens prior to puck drop. That would ultimately spike the coverage on this line, but they should produce against anyone.

Hurricanes vs Rangers: Vincent Trocheck (C - $5,900), Sebastian Aho (C - $8,500), Teuvo Teravainen (W - $7,100)

The Hurricanes are going through a major lull and they've reshuffled their units. Trocheck gains value and upside playing alongside Aho and Teravainen. This group has combined for eight points and 31 shots in their last five games. Igor Shesterkin played yesterday, which probably means Alexandar Georgiev in net and that increases the odds of this stack going off.

DEFENSE

Erik Karlsson, SJ vs ARI ($5,700): Karlsson hasn't been stellar since returning from injury, but he's at least been offering a respectable floor. In five games, he's produced a goal, 11 shots and three blocked shots. Luckily for Karlsson, he should be able to rack up more stats against the Coyotes as they give up the most shots in the league and maintain one of the league's worst defenses.

Jaccob Slavin, CAR vs NYR ($5,100): The Canes are struggling to find any sort of offense. But as mentioned in the last section, Alexandar Georgiev is expected to start. As long as Tony DeAngelo remains out, Slavin will continue to operate as Carolina's top blueliner and quarterback their top power play. He's also in the middle of the salary range and that could provide some much-needed savings. Slavin has posted two assists, 14 shots and 11 blocked shots across his last five outings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Brandon Wampler plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: PensDangleSniper94 FanDuel: bmwuniteddfs.