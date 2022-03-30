FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

Six games are in store Wednesday night, starting off with a matchup between the Sabres and the Jets. This slate skews toward the evening, as four Pacific Division team – the Oilers, Canucks, Coyotes and Kraken – will host games. All the games have at least a 6.0 O/U on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Oilers (-200) are the only home favorite in this slate, and they're also the largest favorite.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at BUF ($8,300): Hellebuyck has endured some struggles on the road of late, but he produced a modest .906 save percentage over his last 12 games. This matchup is far too appealing to pass up. The Sabres rank 29th in with 2.24 xGF/60 at even strength since the beginning of February.

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. STL ($7,500): Demko has recorded a .913 save percentage and a 2.92 GAA over his last 11 games, though his 5-3-3 record is less appealing. Getting a win will still be tough against the Blues will be tough, but it helps that Ville Husso has an .887 save percentage over his last eight road games. Furthermore, the Blues have posted 2.35 xGF/60 at even strength in March, ranking 22nd in the league.

Karel Vejmelka, ARI vs. SJ ($6,800): Vejmelka has been solid with a .914 save percentage over his last 12 home appearances, but his 3.32 GAA in that stretch signals a major risk for the rookie netminder. However, he's extremely affordable, so it could be time to pounce if you can stomach the downside. The Sharks have a league-worst 1.97 xGF/60 at even strength over the past 20 games.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Clayton Keller, ARI vs. SJ (W - $7,300): There aren't many bright spots for the Coyotes, but Keller certainly is one. He has a career-high 28 goals to couple with 35 assists, and only 11 of those points were with the man advantage. James Reimer has been solid in net for the Sharks, but the Sharks rank 29th in the league with 2.82 xGA/60 at even strength over the last two months.

Robert Thomas, STL at VAN (C - $4,900): Thomas is averaging around 20 minutes of ice time per game, and he has finally reached the next level in his game, compiling four goals and six assists over the last six games. I still like Demko in net, but it's difficult to dismiss the Canucks' 31st-ranked PK (72.8 percent).

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR at DET ($4,300): The No. 1 pick in 2020 has had some struggles, but he has posted seven points over the last six games. Lafreniere has an interesting opportunity against the Red Wings, as Alex Nedeljkovic has recorded an .864 save percentage and a 4.60 GAA over his last six home games.

Travis Boyd, ARI vs. SJ ($3,900): Some of the players in this article will command a high DFS salary, but Boyd's is extremely cheap with a substantial amount of upside. He skates on the first line with Keller against a San Jose defense that struggled even before it traded Jacob Middleton.

LINE STACKS

Rangers at Red Wings

Mika Zibanejad (C - $8,000), Chris Kreider (W - $8,300), Frank Vatrano (W - $4,200)

Vatrano keeps this line at a reasonable salary, and he has been anything but deadweight lately with six goals over the last seven games. Meanwhile, Zibanejad and Kreider have been studs, and opportunity awaits for this trio. The Red Wings have struggled defensively of late with 2.77 xGA/60 at even strength over the past 20 games while ranking last in the league with a 72.4 penalty-kill percentage.

Golden Knights at Kraken

Jack Eichel (C - $7,100), Chandler Stephenson (W - $5,000), Evgenii Dadonov (W - $5,300)

Eichel has settled in nicely with 13 points over the last 18 games, and he has an even higher ceiling than he has shown. The 25-year-old has averaged four shots per game in that stretch, and he's flanked by two highly capable wingers. Dadonov is motivated after his trade debacle, scoring five points over the last two outings. Stephenson matched that total. Grubauer has posted a 3.59 GAA on the road since the start of February.

DEFENSE

Adam Fox, NYR at DET ($6,600): Fox has achieved 64 points through 62 games, including 29 points with the man advantage. Being excellent on the power play is only a small part of Fox's value to the Rangers, but it's massive for his ceiling against the Red Wings, who rank last in the league with a 72.4 penalty-kill percentage.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. LA ($5,200): Bouchard has posted 35 points over 65 games this season, and he handles time on the second power-play unit. The 22-year-old defenseman brings a solid floor on a nightly basis, recording 2.5 shots and more than a blocked shot per game this year. The Kings have been average in net, and they rank 23trd in the league with a 76.0 penalty-kill percentage.

Sean Durzi, LA at EDM ($4,900): The 23-year-old defender has posted seven points over eight games while playing more than 23 minutes of ice time per outing. More than half of his points have been with the man advantage. That's just fine, however, as the Oilers rank 21st in the league with a 76.6 penalty-kill percentage.

Alec Martinez, VGK at SEA ($3,900): Martinez made his return to the lineup Saturday after missing 53 games dating back to November. The 34-year-old posted 32 points, 85 shots on net and 168 blocked shots through 53 games last season, including nine power-play points. He should continue to provide a decent floor, and facing Philipp Grubauer raises his ceiling significantly.

