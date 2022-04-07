Yahoo DFS Hockey: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

GOALIE

Jake Allen, MON at NJ ($24): Allen has been impressive since returning from injury, recording a .912 save percentage through nine games, although his 3.54 GAA is an eyesore. This matchup is extremely enticing now that Jack Hughes, the Devils' best player, is out for the season with a knee injury. Save some serious salary-cap space with Allen.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. TOR ($29): Oettinger's home splits are far less appealing than his road splits, as he has produced a .904 save percentage home mark compared to a .930 road mark. The Maple Leafs are playing at a level that their fans couldn't have dreamed of prior to Auston Matthews' arrival; they rank fourth over the last month with 3.06 xGF/60 at even strength, per Natural Stat Trick.

CENTER

Anze Kopitar, LA vs. EDM ($23): With nine points over the last eight games, Kopitar has achieved 60 or more points for the fourth time in five seasons. He thrives on the power play, where 21 of his points were produced, so this matchup against the Oilers is intriguing. The Oilers rank 21st in the league with a 77.2 percent penalty kill.

CENTER TO AVOID

Evgeni Malkin, PIT at NYR ($24): Malkin is red hot right now with seven goals and 12 points over the last eight games while averaging 3.5 shots a game. He'll likely be a popular option, but it's probably best to fade him Thursday. Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin has a remarkable .936 save percentage and 1.87 GAA over his last 10 home starts.

WING

William Nylander, TOR at DAL ($22): Nylander is skating on the third line, but he is still quite productive with four goals and as many assists through the last six games. He lines up on PP1 with Auston Matthews, and the duo will take on the Stars' 18th-ranked PK (78.8 percent). Oettinger's mediocrity at home gives Nylander a great chance at a ceiling game.

Cole Caufield, MON at NJ ($18): Coach Marty St. Louis has been a game-changer for Caufield, who has produced 15 goals and 12 assists across the last 26 games while averaging three shots a game. His minus-5 rating is a concern in the Yahoo format, but the Habs have a good chance of pulling out a win Thursday, helping ease some of that risk.

WINGS TO AVOID

Brady Tkachuk, OTT vs. NSH ($20): Tkachuk has reached career highs in goals (24) and points (52) through 66 games, and he has registered eight points over the last six outings. Still, his floor is a major concern against goaltender Juuse Saros and the Predators. Saros has a .920 save percentage over 33 games since the calendar flipped to 2022.

Scott Laughton, PHI at CLS ($18): Laughton's skating on the third line with no power-play duties, and he hasn't been very productive this year. The 27-year-old has 28 points through 55 games. It's tough to justify putting Laughton in your DFS lineup for more than about $14 at this point.

DEFENSE

Morgan Rielly, TOR at DAL ($22): Rielly's game has reached another level lately, and he's posted 11 points over the last six games. He has averaged nearly 24 minutes of ice time this season while manning the top blue-line pairing and top power-play unit. He would be an appealing stack with Nylander against a shaky goaltender and PK.

Tyson Barrie, EDM at LA ($19): Barrie has averaged less than 20 minutes of ice time per game while skating on the third pairing, but those minutes become more valuable while on the top power play with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Kings' PK (77.0 percent) is extremely vulnerable too, ranking 22nd in the league.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Roman Josi, NSH at OTT ($34): Josi is spectacular and firmly in the Norris Trophy conversation. However, he commands $10 more than the next-best defenseman, and he's heavily reliant on the power play, posting 33 of his 84 points with the man advantage. The Senators have been decent on the PK, ranking 12th in the league at 80.6 percent.

Noah Hanifin, CGY at SJ ($18): Hanifin has posted a career-high 34 points through 68 games, with 10 of those points coming with the man advantage. His ceiling isn't very high though, and while his floor is decent with shooting and blocked shots, it's not enough to make him viable in DFS tournaments considering the Sharks rank third in the league with an 84.2 percent penalty kill.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jordan Mazzara plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Mazz30 Yahoo: Mazz30 DraftKings: Mazz30.