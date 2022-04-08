FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a five-game slate for Friday with the spiciest matchups featuring the Bruins at Lightning and Wild at Blues. Boston and Minnesota may have the advantage there after two days' rest while Tampa and St. Louis both played Wednesday. The Lightning have also yet to beat the Bruins in regulation in three tries this season, while the Blues and Wild will be meeting for the first time since the Winter Classic.

Also note the Hurricanes and Sabres will be completing the second half of their back-to-back while the Blues, Panthers, Avalanche and Islanders are on their first.

GOALIES

Darcy Kuemper, COL at WPG ($8,100): The Jets' offense can be dangerous, but the Avs are far more lethal, and Kuemper was excellent in his previous start against Winnipeg this season only allowing one goal on 35 shots. With so few games on the slate, Kuemper's a very safe choice and there's some value to be had at this salary.

Linus Ullmark, BOS at TB ($7,900): Ullmark is expected to start since Jeremy Swayman is struggling. In his past seven appearances, he's won five of his six starts and allowed more than two goals just twice. The Lightning are a scary opponent, but they've faltered a bit having lost three straight and six of 10.

VALUE PLAYS

Tyson Jost, MIN at STL ($3,400): Jost's offense has been perking up since moving to the second line in place of the injured Matthew Boldy with two points in three games while managing to put three shots on net in his last outing against Nashville. Ville Husso is expected to start for the Blues and he'll be tough to beat, but Jost's top-six role ensures he'll at least see some quality offensive opportunities.

Alex Newhook, COL vs. WPG ($4,200): Newhook is riding a three-game point streak and currently centers the second line between Artturi Lehkonen and J.T. Compher and the second power play unit. Despite beefing up their defense during the offseason, the Jets haven't been very good on the back end all season and have allowed 13 goals during their current three-game losing streak.

LINE STACKS

Sabres at Panthers

Tage Thompson (C - $7,300), Jeff Skinner (W - $6,500), Alex Tuch (W - $6,800)

Buffalo's top trio continues to be a threat to every team with a combined 44 points in 18 games since Mar. 1. Skinner and Thompson also represent the Sabres' only 30-goal scorers, and represent one of the surest bets of the night against a team that have recently experienced issues keeping pucks out of their own net.

DEFENSEMEN

MacKenzie Weegar, FLA vs. BUF ($5,800): Weegar is on a three-game point streak with a goal and four assists. The Panthers are a great team to choose in fantasy because they're one of the league's best offensive teams and Weegar has been their workhorse in Aaron Ekblad's absence.

Bowen Byram, COL at WPG ($4,900): Byram is a very talented offensive defenseman and played well in his first game since Jan. 10 with two shots over 15 minutes of ice time, and his role should increase as the season progresses as long as he can stay healthy. There's some added value in Byram since he also lines up on the second power play.

