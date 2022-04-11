DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Monday is a laid back day for the NHL. There's only one game, and it involves two Canadian teams, with the Canadiens hosting the Jets. Winnipeg is on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Montreal has a 3.79 GAA, which is second highest in the NHL. Yeah, there won't be a goalie in my lineups Monday.

With only one game on the slate, it's Showdown rules. You have $50,000 to pick a lineup of six players. One is your captain, worth 1.5 times the points, but they also carry an elevated salary. Here's a lineup you could put together I would be happy with.

CAPTAIN

Nick Suzuki, MON vs. WPG ($12,000): Eric Comrie will likely be in net for the Jets, but his .912 save percentage has come in only 13 games. He's also behind a defense that has allowed 33.0 shots on net per contest and the 27th-ranked defense. Suzuki has been the shining star of the Canadiens, especially recently. Only has last 15 games he has six goals and eight assists. Plus, on the season he has 19 power-play points.

FLEX

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG at MON ($9,600): Suzuki has been hot, but Ehlers has been even hotter. Over his last 15 games he has 11 goals on 67 shots on net plus nine assists. The Jets have allowed 33.0 shots on goal per game and have the 27th-ranked penalty kill, but the Canadiens have allowed 34.7 shots on net per game and have the 29th-ranked penalty kill.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, WPG at MON ($8,600): Dubois has been unlocked offensively in his first full season with the Jets. He's put 214 shots on goal in 72 games, and he never had more than 174 shots on net in a season before this. Dubois has also tallied 14 goals with the extra man, and the Habs have that 29th-ranked penalty kill.

Cole Caufield, MON vs. WPG ($7,800): Caufield has started 54.8 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, most among Montreal forwards. After a slow start he's been pouring in goals recently. Over his last 14 games he's notched 10 goals, including a goal in each of his last four games. I can definitely see him pushing that to five Monday.

Christian Dvorak, MON vs. WPG ($7,000): Since returning from injury, Dvorak has found his footing with the Canadiens. In 12 games since his lengthy absence he has eight points, and he's also averaged 2:43 per game with the extra man. Don't forget that the Jets are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back.

Brendan Gallagher, MON vs. WPG ($5,000): It's been a rough, unlucky season for Gallagher. He has a 5.3 shooting percentage, a sign of some bad puck luck. That being said, he's on a three-game point streak. The Jets have allowed 33.0 shots on net per contest, and Comrie has appeared in all of three games since the start of March.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.