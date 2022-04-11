Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

It was a big weekend for sports, but Monday is not a big day for the NHL. There's only one game, the Canadiens hosting a Jets team on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Hey, that means you get to play DFS hockey, so who can complain? It's single-game rules, which means you have a salary of $115 to spend on five players. One is your superstar, who is worth 1.5 times the points. Here's a worthwhile lineup for your Monday…

SUPERSTAR

Nick Suzuki, MON vs. WPG ($18): Suzuki has paced the Montreal offense all season. He has 19 goals on 171 shots on net plus 35 assists. Nineteen of those points have come with the extra man. The Jets have allowed 33.0 shots on goal per game and have the 27th-ranked penalty kill. Also, don't forget they are on the road for the second day of a back-to-back.

FLEX

Kyle Connor, WPG at MON ($28): The Canadiens may be more rested than the Jets, but they still have a 3.79 GAA, have allowed 34.7 shots on net per game, and have the 29th-ranked penalty kill. They are in the bottom five in all of those categories. Connor, meanwhile, is one of the top goal scorers in the NHL. He's lit the lamp 42 times on a staggering 288 shots on net. There will be plenty of opportunities for the Michigander on Monday.

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG at MON ($24): Few players, if any, have been as hot as Ehlers. Over his last 15 games he's notched 11 goals on 67 shots on net, and he's added nine assists for good measure. The Canadiens have the second-highest GAA in the NHL and allow 34.7 shots on goal per game. That's right up Ehlers'alley.

Cole Caufield, MON vs. WPG ($18): Actually, Caufield has been nearly as hot as Ehlers. He's tallied 10 goals himself, plus five assists, in his last 14 contests. That includes a four-game goal streak. Eric Comrie will likely be in net for the Jets, and he has a .912 save percentage. He's also only played in 13 games all year.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, WPG at MON ($17): Mark Scheifele left Sunday's game against the Senators and has now been ruled out for this matchup. That means Dubois will likely be moving to the top line to play center Monday. While Dubois hasn't been quite as good as Scheifele, he's barely a step down. The former Blue Jacket has 54 points in 72 games, and he has 14 power-play points as well. As I mentioned, the Habs have the 29th-ranked penalty kill.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.