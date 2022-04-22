FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a four-game Friday in preparation for a busy Saturday, and the Wild draw the short straw being the only team playing the second game of a back-to-back. On the other hand, the Senators and Blue Jackets are both coming off two days of rest and will face each other.

The marquee game of the night will be the Avalanche at Oilers, a showdown between the West's best team and the league's reigning best player in Connor McDavid. It will be the third and final meeting with the Avs winning the previous two, though they needed OT and a shootout to do so.

GOALIES

Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN vs. SEA ($8,200): Fleury should get the nod after Cam Talbot started against the Canucks on Thursday. And despite playing on consecutive nights, the Wild should have a clear advantage over the Kraken as they've only managed 11 road wins - second-lowest in the West.

Elvis Merzlikins, CBJ vs. OTT ($7,400): Merzlikins has only allowed seven goals in four appearances against the Sens during his career. It's pretty much a toss-up between these teams, so going the cheaper route may not be such a bad idea. Anton Forsberg has given up eight goals over two starts, and the Columbus offense has suddenly come alive again with 17 goals in five outings.

VALUE PLAYS

Kent Johnson, CBJ vs. OTT ($3,500): Johnson notched his first NHL point last time out and logged 16 minutes, his highest total through four games. His role has expanded as he gets eased into the lineup, and he'll continue to play on the second line with Jack Roslovic and Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Matty Beniers, SEA at MIN ($5,000): Beniers has been excellent since turning pro with four points in four appearances. He's no longer a sneaky value play and his salary has increased due to his success, but he's still a bargain at this salary for a No. 1 center with point-per-game upside.

LINE STACKS

Wild vs. Kraken

Frederick Gaudreau (C - $5,400), Matt Boldy (W - $6,100), Kevin Fiala (W - $7,600)

Boldy can stretch his point streak to 10 and Gaudreau and Fiala each produced two points Thursday against the Canucks. Either of the Wild's top two units should be solid options, and they may even out the minutes and lean more on their second line for the second of consecutive nights,

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at EDM ($6,800): Makar is in a class of his own among the option for Friday's slate. And while the Oilers and Mike Smith have been playing well, the Avs are tough to keep off the scoreboard. Makar's 84 points is already a franchise record for a defenseman.

Jared Spurgeon, MIN vs. SEA ($5,400): The Wild captain had a rough night on Thursday, but still managed to score a goal to give him three in three games. He's also registered a shot in five straight. While Spurgeon is tough to rely on for offense, he's got the hot hand with nine points in 11 April matchups and faces an easier opponent.

