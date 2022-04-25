Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

You'll have to play a single-game contest Monday, because there is a single game on the schedule in the NHL. The Blackhawks are hosting a Flyers team on the second leg of a back-to-back. Once upon a time, these teams met for the Cup. This year, they are both afterthoughts — except for DFS players Monday.

You will have $105 to select five players for your lineup. Your Superstar is worth 1.5 times the points. Here's a roster that pans out logistically, and hopefully financially as well.

SUPERSTAR

Patrick Kane, CHI vs. PHI ($28): I'm leaning on Blackhawks for my lineup, since the Flyers are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Also because they have a 3.58 GAA and have allowed 34.0 shots on net per contest. Although, the best thing for Kane may be Philly's 25th-ranked penalty kill. Kane has notched a whopping 31 points with the extra man.

FLEX

Alex DeBrincat, CHI vs. PHI ($24): DeBrincat will enjoy facing a team that allows a ton of shots. He's put 260 shots on not in 79 games, helping him score 40 goals. By the way, with Carter Hart done for the season, third-string rookie goalie Felix Sandstrom will likely be in net for the Flyers. He's played in all of three games and has a 3.30 GAA.

Seth Jones, CHI vs. PHI ($18): You don't need a defenseman in your lineup Monday, but that doesn't mean you won't want Jones. There are forwards who would love to have 51 points. Plus, 19 of those points have come on the power play, and the Flyers do have that 25th-ranked penalty kill.

Dylan Strome, CHI vs. PHI ($18): The number-one thing that Strome has going for him? He centers Chciago's top line between Kane and DeBrincat. That's helped him tally 47 points in 66 games, including 12 in his last 16 outings.

Travis Konecny, PHI at CHI ($17): Hey, a Flyer! Not just any Flyer, as Konecny's 51 points leads the team. The Blackhawks aren't exactly strong defensively either. They've allowed 32.8 shots on net per game and have the 27th-ranked penalty kill. Plus, Kevin Lankinen has a 3.62 GAA and an .887 save percentage.

