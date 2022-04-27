FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Eastern Conference has had its playoff teams locked in for weeks now, and the Western Conference has almost filled out its ticket, too. We'll be treated to five games Wednesday night as they try to sort it out.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, all games have a 6.0 O/U. The Stars (-500) are the largest favorite of the evening in a matchup against the Coyotes, and the Rangers (-390) aren't far behind in an Original Six matchup against the Canadiens. All the games have clear favorites, though, including the Kings (-180), Jets (-185) and Golden Knights (-230).

All advanced statistics are courtesy of Natural Stat Trick.

GOALIES

Logan Thompson, VGK at CHI ($8,100): Thompson started Tuesday night, but the Golden Knights will likely ride with him until the regular season ends. This matchup is ideal no matter who's in net, though. The Blackhawks rank last in the league in April with 2.07 xGF/60 at even strength. Thompson has been solid in that stretch with a 3-1-1 record and a .910 save percentage.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. ARI ($7,900): Oettinger will be a popular DFS option Wednesday for good reason. He has a .915 save percentage and 2.21 GAA over his last five home games, and this matchup is as good as it gets. Oettinger played Wednesday against the Golden Knights, but he could play again with the Stars' playoff position in flux. But I'm fine starting Scott Wedgewood if he gets the nod.

Sam Montembeault, MON at NYR ($6,600): Be advised that this is an extremely high-risk option but it's not totally ill-advised pick. He has shown some impressive skills this season, and the Canadiens have been providing enough offensive support to make it a decent gamble at the salary. The Rangers have been excellent this season, but it's worth noting that the Rangers rank 26th in April with 2.26 xGF/60 at even strength. Furthermore, both Artemi Panarin (upper body) and Andrew Copp (lower body) suffered injuries during Wednesday's game.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Anze Kopitar, LA at SEA (C - $6,600): The 34-year-old pivot has posted 66 points through 80 games, including 22 points on the power play. He has tapered off slightly in recent years, but he provides a solid floor nightly with shots and blocked shots. He'll be up against shaky Kraken goaltending and a struggling PK (75.4 percent). I like stacking Kopitar with Sean Durzi, who I'll mention in the defenseman portion.

Cole Caufield, MON at NYR (W - $5,500): Caufield can produce under any circumstances; he has registered 19 goals and 32 points over the past 35 games. Still, I'd be more hesitant to roll him out if Igor Shesterkin was in net, but Shesterkin started Wednesday, meaning Alexandar Georgiev will likely get the nod. Georgiev has an .898 save percentage through 31 appearances this year.

Tyler Seguin, DAL vs. ARI (C - $5,100): Seguin is in a cold spell, but he's still handling a significant role, and he draws a great matchup against the Coyotes. The 30-year-old has recorded 23 goals and as many assists through 78 games. He'll look to chip in against the putrid Coyotes defense and 30th-ranked PK (74.2 percent).

Frank Vatrano, NYR vs. MON (W - $4,200): This isn't in line with the Montembeault pick, but if you're not using Montembeault, pick up Vatrano. He has posted 10 points over the past 15 games while averaging just 15 minutes of ice time. His role could grow Wednesday against the Canadiens if Panarin and Copp miss time with their respective injuries.

LINE STACKS

Stars vs. Canadiens

Roope Hintz (C - $6,800), Jason Robertson (W - $7,100), Joe Pavelski (W - $6,700)

This line reached elite status this season and it would be a shame if we didn't see them in the postseason. Robertson is a star with 38 goals and 37 assists through 71 games this year, Hintz has racked up 37 goals and Pavelski has put home 27 goals, too. This trio peppers the net with pucks, and it's difficult to see how they're slowed down Wednesday, as Harri Sateri will start in net for the Coyotes. Sateri is 32 years old and has 13 career starts, posting an .822 save percentage over four starts this year.

Jets vs. Flyers

Pierre-Luc Dubois (C - $6,100), Kyle Connor (W - $8,800), Jansen Harkins (W - $3,100)

Connor has reached 45 goals this season, and Dubois accumulated 27, as well. This line will be far more affordable with Harkins tagging along, and he has managed to chip in 11 points this season. The trio has an explosive ceiling against the Flyers, too. Martin Jones will likely start for the Flyers, and he has a 3.91 GAA on the road over the last month.

DEFENSE

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. PHI ($5,400): If I'm going with the Jets stack, I'm going to find a way to get Morrissey in my lineup. Morrissey posted 11 points, 47 shots on net and 28 blocked shots over the last 29 games. Most importantly, he quarterbacks the Jets' top power play with DUbois and Connor, which will take on the Flyers' 24th-ranked PK (76.1 percent).

Sean Durzi, LA at SEA ($5,300): As a rookie defenseman, Durzi has excelled this season in a top-four role, and he's put up 27 points through 62 games. He notched 15 of those points with the man advantage, too. His role is increasing now, too, logging more than 23 minutes of ice time per game over the last 18 outings. The matchup is intriguing against Seattle's 29th-ranked PK (74.5 percent).

John Klingberg, DAL vs. ARI ($5,000): Much like Morrissey, I'm lining up Klingberg because he's on PP1 with the players from the aforementioned Stars stack. The Coyotes are a bottom-three team all around, and they have their eye on the golf course at this point. Meanwhile, Klingberg has produced 45 points through 72 games.



Ivan Provorov, PHI at WPG ($4,800): Provorov has accrued nine points over the last 13 games, and he brings a solid floor on a nightly basis with 41 shots on net and 38 blocked shots in that stretch while averaging more than 25 minutes of ice time. Alec Martinez used to fill a role like this in Vegas and was often useful for DFS purposes. Provorov's power-play usage raises his floor against Winnipeg's 28th-ranked PK (74.7 percent).

