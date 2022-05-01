Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Don't look ahead to the NHL playoffs just yet! There's one more regular-season game on the slate. The Jets are hosting the Kraken at 2 p.m. ET. And that's a DFS opportunity for you. For Yahoo's single-game contests, you pick a lineup of five players, one of which is your Superstar. Their points are worth 1.5 as much as the rest of your lineup. You have $120 available for your roster - here's the one I came up with.

SUPERSTAR

Kyle Connor, WPG vs. SEA ($27): Hey, Connor is only four goals away from 50. The Kraken have allowed 3.46 goals per game. Stranger things have happened! In all seriousness, Connor may have a little extra motivation and definitely has the skills. On the season, he's put 316 shots on net. Philipp Grubauer posted an .889 save percentage this season. If Connor can fire a few pucks, it wouldn't be a surprise if one or two went in.

FLEX

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. SEA ($31): I often eschew goalies for single-game competitions, but not today. The Kraken averaged 2.59 goals and 28.9 shots on net per contest, both bottom-five in the NHL. I fully expect Hellebuyck and the Jets to get the win, and I don't expect Seattle to make it a barnburner.

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG vs. SEA ($23): Ehlers started 60.8 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, highest on the Jets. After returning a lengthy injury absence in early March, the Dane has been one of the league's best forwards with 15 goals, 15 assists and 110 shots. Ehlers is also riding a three-game point streak, and I see it becoming four.

Blake Wheeler, WPG vs. SEA ($18): Wheeler only has a 9.9 shooting percentage having experienced some bad puck luck. But over his last six games, he's tallied four goals to give him 16 on the season along with 59 points. Grubauer has produced an .889 save percentage, so maybe the turnaround for Wheeler will continue.

Jared McCann, SEA at WPG ($17): I have one Kraken for you, and it's their top forward. McCann leads the team with 27 goals and 196 shots on net. The Jets allowed 33.2 shots on goal per outing. If anybody is in line to take advantage of that, it's McCann.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.