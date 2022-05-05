FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Rangers, Predators, Panthers and Stars will try to avoid a 0-2 hole, especially the Panthers and Rangers as they will head to enemy territory for Game 3 after crushing defeats in Game 1 as the favorites.

GOALIES

Darcy Kuemper, COL vs. NSH ($8,400): Judging by the Avs' complete domination of Game 1, Kuemper's in line for another easy win. He'll be popular, but also a better value play than Igor Shesterkin, who will likely make a lot of saves but have a harder time earning a win.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. WSH ($8,200): The Panthers didn't look like they were ready to play and the loss shouldn't be pinned on Bobrovsky, who made 34 saves. The Panthers blew an early lead and allowed three goals in the third period even though they went 39-0-1 when leading after two periods during the regular season. Look for the Panthers to come out with a stronger effort with their more talented and deeper lineup.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. DAL ($7,800): The Flames limited the Stars to just 16 shots on goal and Game 2 should be more wide open after both teams' offenses were stifled for most of the game. However, if the Flames can repeat their defensive performance, and note that Markstrom had a league-leading nine shutouts this season, it should be another easy win for them.

VALUE PLAYS

Conor Sheary, WSH at FLA ($4,400): Sheary didn't score a point but played on the top line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin. The veteran Russians were two of the Caps' most dangerous players in Game 1 and the exposure to them should give Sheary a fantasy boost. Though the Panthers are favored, they are not a tough defensive team.

Kaapo Kakko, NYR vs. PIT ($3,900): Kakko's net drive that led to Filip Chytil's go-ahead goal that ended up being called back for goalie interference was one of the many good plays he made in Game 1. He finished with three shots and the Rangers generated 17 shot attempts when he was on the ice, and his line with Alexis Lafreniere and Chytil finished with the second-best Corsi For rating on the team.

LINE STACKS

Flames vs. Stars

Elias Lindholm (C - $7,300), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $8,400), Johnny Gaudreau (W - $8,800)

The Flames' top line combined to score the Flames' only goal, which came via the power play. This is Darryl Sutter's most trusted line and arguably the best line in the league. Game 2 should feature more than just one goal, and if the Flames get on the board, it's more than likely this line is responsible.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. NSH ($7,300): Makar's dominance continued to be on full display and given the Avs' sizable advantage over the Preds, he's also a much better value play than Roman Josi despite scoring fewer points during the season.

Kris Letang, PIT at NYR ($6,600): Fatigue may be a factor after a triple-overtime Game 1, but the Pens lean on Letang heavily and he will likely be their minutes leader once again. He notched an assist on five shots in 46 minutes (!), giving him a point in consecutive games going back to the last game of the regular season. Letang is a safer play than Aaron Ekblad, who was playing his first game since returning from injury, and John Carlson, who took a high hit and should be ready for Game 2; neither of them looked particularly sharp.

