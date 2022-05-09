DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Will a series end Monday? Will the Avalanche sweep the Predators? We will find out Monday, but there is more than one game on the slate. Four, in fact, and I looked at them all for my DFS recommendations. First game starts at 7 p.m. EDT. Let's get to it!

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at PIT ($7,900): The Penguins aren't exactly an easy matchup – they finished 11th in goals per game – but being able to get the likely Vezina winner at this salary is enough for me. I do not fear one bad period of hockey. Adding his three playoffs games to his regular-season output gives you a netminder with a 2.14 GAA and .934 save percentage. Yeah, I'm comfortable with that.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. CGY ($7,600): If we end up talking about a goalie who got hot and carried his team further than expected, my money is on Oettinger. He's allowed all of three goals in this series, and over his last seven games he has an 1.70 GAA and .945 save percentage. I'll ride the hot hand at home at this salary.

VALUE PLAYS

Ryan Strome, NYR at PIT ($4,300): Give me the guy who spends all his time with Artemi Panarin on his wing, be it at even strength or on the power play. No wonder he is on a five-game point streak, and he has 18 shots on net in this series. Louis Domingue is easy to root for, but at his core he is a journeyman third-string goalie with a career .905 save percentage.

Anthony Duclair, FLA at WAS ($3,500): I am concerned that Duclair hasn't put a shot on net in this series. However, he does have an assist in his last two games. Also, he tallied 31 goals in 74 regular-season outings, so we know he can do it. Ilya Samsonov looked good in Game 3, but stopping shots wasn't always easy for him. He had a 3.02 GAA and .896 save percentage this year.

STACK TO CONSIDER

Avalanche vs. Predators: Nazem Kadri (C - $6,600), Gabriel Landeskog (W - $5,900), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $3,600)

I like a long series, but I think we're saying goodbye to the Predators on Monday. The Avalanche can send saves of offense at you, and Connor Ingram is a rookie goalie who across the six games he's played in the NHL (playoffs included) has a 3.61 GAA and .902 save percentage. This line is something of a new configuration, but it's proven plenty potent.

Since returning from injury, Kadri has seven points and 30 shots on net. He's also averaged a whopping 4:47 per game on the power play. Landeskog returned to the ice after a lengthy absence for the playoffs. Rust? Not so much. The Swede has six points and 13 shots on net, plus four blocked shots for good measure. Lehkonen was dealt to the Avalanche from the Canadiens, and he's found a real role with his new team. Across his last 13 games he's tallied seven goals and three assists.

DEFENSE

Devon Toews, COL at NAS ($5,200): Basically any defenseman would be overshadowed by Cale Makar, but don't pass over Toews. He's been stellar in this series, tallying at least one point in every game and notching 12 total shots on net. This comes after a regular season where he managed 57 points in 66 games.

K'Andre Miller, NYR at PIT ($2,900): I think there is upside in Miller at this salary. He has a two-point game in this series, and over his last 13 games he has six points and 27 shots on net. While Miller doesn't always produce, he has the benefit of facing a goalie in Domingue who has a career .905 save percentage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.