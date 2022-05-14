DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

It's Game 7 time! Saturday brings us three win-or-go-home games in the NHL. The first puck drops at 4:30 p.m. EDT. Here are my DFS recommendations.

GOALIES

Mike Smith, EDM vs. LOS ($8,400): The Kings were pretty clearly the worst offense of these six teams this season, as they ranked 20th in goals per game. Smith, meanwhile, was pretty clearly the hottest goalie down the stretch of the six starters Saturday. Over his last 14 games he has an 1.86 GAA and .948 save percentage.

Antti Raanta, CAR vs. BOS ($8,100): For a secondary option, let's go with a goalie at home that has a strong defense in front of him, even if he is a backup. The Hurricanes allowed only 28.2 shots on net per contest, fewest in the NHL. They also had the top-ranked penalty kill, and that's not entirely on the goaltending. If you don't want to go with Smith, Raanta is the next-best option.

VALUE PLAYS

Ross Colton, TAM at TOR ($3,000): Colton has started 63.6 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone in this series, highest among Tampa forwards. He has four points in this series after scoring a quiet 22 goals this season. Jack Campbell did have a shutout in Game 1, but since then he has a 4.04 GAA and .877 save percentage.

Kailer Yamamoto, EDM vs. LOS ($2,900): In order to try and make it to Game 7, the Oilers put Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl back together on the top line. Rounding out that trio? That would be Yamamoto. There's not a much better place to be than that. While he doesn't have a point in his last five games, he does have eight in his last 11, and if he's skating with Edmonton's dynamic duo, that raises his upside considerably.

LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning: John Tavares (C - $4,900), Ilya Mikheyev (W - $3,800), Alex Kerfoot (W - $2,700)

Andrei Vasilevskiy has often been one of the best goalies in the NHL. He's played Conn Smythe-caliber hockey in the past. This year? He has a 3.37 GAA and .885 save percentage in this series. His issues dip back into the regular season, as over the last 18 games he has a 3.16 GAA and .896 save percentage. At home, I'm going with the Maple Leafs' second line as a stack.

Tavares has picked it up, with a point in three-straight games and two points in each of his last two outings. He also had 76 points and 237 shots on net in the regular season. Mikheyev had 21 goals in only 53 games this season, and he's been hot. Over his last 15 games he has eight goals and four assists. Kerfoot picked up and assist and three shots on net in Game 6. He was a playmaker this year with 38 assists.

DEFENSE

Tyson Barrie, EDM vs. LOS ($4,100): The Kings had the 22nd-ranked penalty kill this season, while Edmonton had the third-best power play. Barrie was a big part of that, as he tallied 21 points with the extra man. He's added two more power-play points in this series.

Mikhail Sergachev, TAM at TOR ($3,500): Sergachev has started 64.8 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone in this series, second highest on the Lightning. He notched 38 points this season, and he's added two more in this series. As I noted, Campbell has a 4.04 GAA and .877 save percentage over his last five games.

