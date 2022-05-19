FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Blues and Panthers are trying to avoid falling in a 0-2 series deficit, and the situation is more dire for the Panthers because the series will shift to Tampa Bay for Games 3 and 4. They will need a much better defensive performance and a better outing from Sergei Bobrovsky, who has yet to cede any playing time to Spencer Knight.

The Blues, meanwhile, need to figure out a way to play a better puck possession game or otherwise face getting heavily outshot again; Jordan Binnington, who has been excellent, can only do so much without good goal support. Pavel Buchnevich, who finished the season second in goals on the Blues, has yet to score in the playoffs.

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. TB ($7,800): The Panthers just don't win Game 1's, and they're in real trouble if they had back to Tampa Bay down 0-2 in the series. They've also yet to score a power-play goal after finishing fifth in efficiency during the regular season. The Panthers should push back much harder in Game 2 and got a bit unlucky at times after controlling the play for the first periods of Game 1.

Jordan Binnington, STL at COL ($7,200): This is a value play for Binnington, who made 51 saves despite the 4-1 loss, and will surely face a barrage of shots again. The Blues graded out very poorly in possession metrics during the season and the Avs controlled much of the play in Game 1. However, the Blues still managed to keep it close and they have yet to really unleash their balanced offense with only a few players shouldering the load despite having nine 20-goal scorers. If the Blues can provide better goal support, Binnington has another shot to steal a game.

VALUE PLAYS

Nick Paul, TB at FLA ($4,300): Paul has continued his strong play with four points in his past four games, and notched an assist in Game 1 in 20 minutes of ice time. He's worked his way up the lineup and getting increased ice time due to his performance and an injury to Brayden Point, who did not skate on Wednesday and remains questionable for Game 2.

Anthony Cirelli, TB at FLA ($4,300): Cirelli did not find the score sheet for the second straight game and registered zero shots on net, but with Point's injury has moved up and centers the top line between Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos. This should boost his fantasy value playing with their top two scorers.

LINE STACKS

Avalanche vs. Blues

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,900), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $6,600), Mikko Rantanen (W - $8,200)

All three players were big contributors in Game 1. Nichushkin scored in his third straight game, MacKinnon continues to pile up the points and shots while Rantanen pitched in with an assist, though it's obvious that he has more to give having yet to score a single goal in the playoffs. Look for this line to continue to dominate possession and lead the Avs offense.

DEFENSEMEN

Justin Faulk, STL at COL ($5,300): Faulk played 26 minutes in Game 1, trailing only Colton Parayko and split power play duties with Scott Perunovich, who dressed as their seventh defenseman. Faulk was the only Blues defenseman to score a point, and his big role at both even strength and special teams means you get pretty good bang for your buck.

Samuel Girard, COL vs. STL ($4,700): Girard and defensive partner Josh Manson were the heroes in Game 1 with each scoring a goal. Girard also put seven shots on net, a personal playoff-high and blocked four shots. He wasn't as good this season as he was the previous season, but with the way the Avs are controlling the play, he will get a lot of offensive opportunities, putting his puck-moving ability on full display.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.