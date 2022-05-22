DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

We only had one NHL game Saturday, but that gives us three games Sunday. Plus, a double dose of afternoon hockey! The first puck drops at 1:30 p.m. EDT. Here are my DFS recommendations.

GOALIE

Antti Raanta, CAR at NYR ($8,100): Raanta may have only had a .912 save percentage in the regular season, but he had a 2.45 GAA because he played behind the stingiest defense in terms of shots allowed and killing penalties. In the playoffs, though, he has an 1.83 GAA and .939 save percentage. When a backup gets to "Maybe the starter wouldn't get his job back if he was healthy," it's time to roll with that.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM vs. FLA ($8,000): I don't want to be too heavy on "narrative" decision making, but the Lightning are the experienced, back-to-back champs with a Conn Smythe winner in net. The Panthers lack the same experience, and their offense and power play has let them down. Over his last three starts, Vasilevskiy has allowed exactly one goal each time. He seems locked in, as it were.

VALUE PLAYS

Evander Kane, EDM vs. CGY ($6,000): The Oilers decided to put Kane on the wing with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for Game 2, and they got a win, so I expect that to happen again. That's the place to be. During the regular season, Kane had 39 points in 43 games, and also put 152 shots on net. This has been a high-scoring series, and let's see if that continues in Game 3.

Tyler Toffoli, CGY at EDM ($3,700): Toffoli's upside comes from the fact he is on the first power-play unit. Indeed, he has a power-play point in the first two games of this series. The Oilers had the 17th-ranked penalty kill, so the numbers of penalties being taken in the Battle of Alberta thus far bodes well for Toffoli.

LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Lightning vs. Panthers: Nick Paul (C - $3,200), Ondrej Palat (W - $3,200), Alex Killorn (W - $3,100)

During the regular season, Bobrovsky had a .913 save percentage. That's not bad, but it's also not good. In the playoffs he has a 2.86 GAA and .906 save percentage, which is a step down. With Brayden Point likely out again, this is the likely makeup of Tampa's second line. There is upside to this trio given their lineup positioning compared to their salaries.

Paul has two goals and two assists in his last five games, not to mention 17 shots on net. He also had 14 points in 21 regular-season outings after being dealt from Ottawa to Tampa. Palat picked up his play at the end of the regular season, and he's carried that into the playoffs. Over his last 16 games he has 15 points. It's been a somewhat-quiet postseason for Killorn, but he had 59 points during the regular season. He also averaged 3:13 per game with the extra man and had 14 power-play points.

DEFENSE

Rasmus Andersson, CGY at EDM ($4,300): Andersson had three points in Game 1 of this series, and in Game 2 he added four shots on goal. This season he tallied 50 points, including 19 with the extra man. Mike Smith does have .929 save percentage in the playoffs, but a 2.72 GAA. He's been facing a ton of shots, and has allowed at least three goals in five postseason contests.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. CGY ($4,200): Bouchard broke out with 43 points this season. He has a goal in both games in this series as well. It helps that Bouchard has started 65 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, second highest on the Oilers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.