FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers are looking to avoid being the first team knocked out of Round 2 as they stare down a sweep in enemy territory. They've been outmatched by the reigning back-to-back champion Lightning, and though the Panthers finally snapped their drought on the power play in Game 3, it may be too little, too late.

Ville Husso will try to even up the series for the Blues as he returns to the net following Jordan Binnington's injury. The Blues have been a tougher opponent than the Avalanche could've imagined, but they have a chance to put them on the ropes by going up three games to one.

GOALIES

Darcy Kuemper, COL at STL ($8,400): Husso started the playoffs for the Blues with a shutout win but has faltered since, allowing 13 goals in three games and losing the starter's crease. Kuemper hasn't been particularly sharp, either, but all he has to do is outplay Husso and the Avs should provide enough goal support.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB vs. FLA ($8,200): Vasilevskiy has been superhuman lately with just one goal allowed in each of his past four games, registered a .968 Sv% or better. The Panthers look vulnerable despite managing to – finally – score on the power play, but the Lightning defense has also done a good job of limiting the shots Vasilevskiy has to face.

VALUE PLAYS

Ivan Barbashev, STL vs. COL ($3,800): Craig Berube mixed up the lines recently and Barbashev was moved to a line with Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn. After a career season with 26 goals, Barbashev has yet to score in the playoffs and has registered just one assist. Playing with more offensive players such as Tarasenko should help Barbashev finally find the score sheet.

LINE STACKS

Blues vs. Avalanche

Ryan O'Reilly (C - $5,800), David Perron (W - $5,400), Pavel Buchnevich (W - $5,600)

O'Reilly and Perron is the Blues' most reliable combo and in a head-to-head matchup, O'Reilly's done a masterful job against Nathan MacKinnon. The Blues power play has also been very good against a weaker Avalanche penalty kill, and Berube's mid-game adjustment of playing five forwards on the power play, including Buchnevich on the point, could see good results yet again.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TB vs. FLA ($6,800): Hedman is riding a three-game assist streak and remains a dependable option on a slate that doesn't feature a lot of elite defensemen. His high floor will be very attractive since the Blues-Avs series has been a lot closer than anyone has imagined, and Cale Makar has only one point in the series, making him a poor value play compared to Hedman.

Bowen Byram, COL at STL ($4,200): With Samuel Girard out for the season, look for Byram to scoop up some of the minutes Girard leaves behind. Byram has arguably the second-highest offensive ceiling on the Avs blue line behind Makar, and through three games has managed to put eight shots on goal.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.