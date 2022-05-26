DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday's NHL slate begins at 7:00 p.m. EDT and features Game 5s from a pair of second-round playoff series. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

Both home teams are modest favorites in Game 5s of the Rangers-Hurricanes and Oilers-Flames series. Carolina has yet to lose on home ice this postseason, but their series is tied at two after New York held serve with a pair of wins at Madison Square Garden. Calgary's facing elimination at home, having dropped three consecutive games since a wild 9-6 win in the series opener to fall behind 3-1 in the Battle of Alberta.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at CAR ($8,200): After struggling in the first round against the Penguins, Shesterkin has rediscovered his dominant form from the regular season in this series, allowing just five goals on 122 shots. With another tight-checking game likely on tap in Game 5, it's hard to go wrong with the presumptive Vezina Trophy winner.

Antti Raanta, CAR vs. NYR ($8,100): Raanta's a big reason that this series is tied, as he was able to outplay Shesterkin in the first two games in Carolina, stopping a combined 48 of 49 shots. He'll look to keep his team undefeated on home ice in the playoffs with another strong performance.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. EDM ($7,500): Markstrom has been brutally bad in this series, but if there was ever a time for arguably the league's second-best goalie in the regular season to turn it around, it's at home in an elimination game. At just $7,500, Markstrom could reward those who take a chance on him with excellent value if he finds his game.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Johnny Gaudreau, CGY vs. EDM ($7,100): Gaudreau was held in check on the road, but the Flames will likely be able to utilize last change effectively at home to create more favorable matchups for the team's leading scorer from the regular season. Calgary did so effectively in the first two games of the series, during which Gaudreau tallied five points.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM at CGY ($4,700): Nugent-Hopkins was the hero in Game 4, potting two goals on five shots, including the game-winner. RNH also blocked five shots in that tremendous all-around effort and has had a strong series, notching a 2-3-5 line against Calgary.

Andrew Copp, NYR at CAR ($4,400): Copp had been quiet in this series after posting a 4-3-7 line in the first round, but he broke out with a goal and two assists in Game 4. The versatile forward can play center or wing and sees time in all situations, so Copp should continue to play a prominent role regardless of how the game unfolds.

Vincent Trocheck, CAR vs. NYR ($3,700): Trocheck hasn't marked the scoresheet in this series after notching a 3-4-7 line against Boston. His lack of production in this series hasn't been for lack of chances, though, as Shesterkin has stoned Trocheck on all 12 of the second-line center's shots through four games.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers at Flames

Connor McDavid (C - $9,800), Leon Draisaitl (W - $7,700), Evander Kane (W - $6,500)

If Kane returns from the birth of his child in time to suit up, this trio's worth locking up in its entirety. If not, you'll just have to settle for arguably the two most gifted offensive players in the world and whoever moves up to take Kane's spot — possibly Kailer Yamamoto ($3,000). McDavid has multiple points in 10 of 11 games this postseason and a 2-9-11 line through four games against Calgary. Draisaitl's been even better in this series with a 2-11-13 line. Kane has five goals in the last two games, so he should be in your lineup if he plays.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers

Sebastian Aho (C - $5,900), Teuvo Teravainen (W - $4,100), Seth Jarvis (W - $3,300)

Matchups appear to be more important to Carolina than any other team given the Hurricanes' 6-0 record with last change at home this postseason and 0-5 road record. Aho's production also bears this out, as he has a 4-4-8 line in Raleigh this postseason and just one assist without a goal on the road. Teravainen has a 2-6-8 line in his last seven games dating back to the first round, and Jarvis remains a low-risk, high-reward option given the rookie's top-line deployment.

Flames vs. Oilers

Calle Jarnkrok (C - $2,700), Tyler Toffoli (W - $3,800), Dillon Dube (W - $2,500)

With Edmonton's top players soundly outplaying Calgary's top line over the past three games, the Flames need their secondary scorers to step up in order to climb out of their 3-1 series hole. The affordable third line has been decent in this series and could be even better with the team's back against the wall. Dating back to Game 7 against Dallas, Toffoli has been held without a point only once in his last five games, notching a 2-2-4 line over that span. Jarnkrok has dished out two assists in this series and Dube has added one. Both topped the 30-point mark during the regular season and are capable of outplaying their modest valuations.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Hanifin, CGY vs. EDM ($5,100): Look for the Flames to ride their top defenseman with their season on the line. Hanifin's ability to rack up stats at both ends should allow him to make the most of any additional minutes, and his well-rounded game has helped Hanifin score at least 9.3 fantasy points in seven of his last nine games.

Darnell Nurse, EDM at CGY ($4,600): Nurse is a nice value at $4,600 despite his eight-game point drought. Edmonton's top all-around defenseman had 35 points in 71 regular-season appearances and remains a strong source of shots and blocks from the blue line.

Ryan Lindgren, NYR at CAR ($3,100): Not only has Lindgren continued to put his body on the line while battling through injuries, but he has also chipped in a fair share of offense in the playoffs. The physical blueliner dished out two assists in Game 4 to give him a 1-3-4 line in eight appearances this postseason, and Lindgren has added three shots in four of those games and at least three blocks in four as well.

Brett Pesce, CAR vs. NYR ($3,000): With offense hard to come by in this series, Pesce has provided value through blocking shots, notching five blocks in two of the past three games. He's also far from inept in the offensive zone, having racked up a 7-21-28 line over 70 games in the regular season.

