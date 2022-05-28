DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Will the second round of the NHL playoffs end Saturday? They will if the Hurricanes beat the Rangers. Otherwise, we'll be getting a Game 7. On DraftKings, you choose a lineup of six players using up to $50,000 in salary. Your Captain provides 1.5 times the points, but their salary is also higher. Looking for a potential lineup for Saturday? Here's one!

CAPTAIN

Mika Zibanejad, NYR vs. CAR ($15,000): The Hurricanes have yet to win a game on the road in the playoffs, and in his four road games Antti Raanta has a 3.59 GAA. Zibanejad has been the hottest forward for the Rangers. He has a goal in three-straight games and has 15 playoff points in total.

FLEX

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. CAR ($10,800): As I said, the Hurricanes have yet to win a road game in the playoffs. On top of that, Shesterkin had a 2.07 GAA and .935 save percentage in his Hart-nominated campaign. In the playoffs he has a 2.80 GAA, but he has a .924 save percentage.

Teuvo Teravainen, CAR at NYR ($7,400): Teravainen has been moved to Carolina's top line next to Sebastian Aho. He has a point in five of his last six games, and a goal in each of his last two. In a single-game contest at this juncture in the season, you can't really afford to just load up entirely on one team, and Teravainen is a fine choice.

Frank Vatrano, NYR vs. CAR ($6,200): Vatrano has only had one good game in this series. Having said that, he had 13 points in 22 regular-season outings after being dealt to the Rangers. He's also still on the first line. As long as he's next to Zibanejad, he has more upside than many players in this game.

Seth Jarvis, CAR at NYR ($5,800): Speaking of guys on the top line, Jarvis has spent his rookie campaign mostly next to Aho. He only has two points in this series, but he had an assist in Game 5 to go with four shots on net. The rookie also has 11 points in his last 16 games.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR vs. CAR ($4,400): In his sophomore season, Lafreniere tallied 19 goals. He's also started 67.9 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone in the playoffs, highest on the Rangers. That combined with this game being at home offers upside at this salary.

