DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown

Wednesday's NHL slate consists of the one-game showdown contest for Game 1 between the Lightning and Rangers from Madison Square Garden at 8:00 p.m. EDT. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

Tampa Bay's a modest road favorite in the first game of the Eastern Conference Final, which has an over/under of just 5.5 goals. The Lightning swept the Panthers in the previous round, so they're well-rested, while the Rangers are coming off their second consecutive seven-game series win. Your lineup will consist of six players, including a Captain spot that costs 1.5 times as much and scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at NYR ($10,600): Goaltending will likely be one of the biggest storylines in this series, as there's a strong argument to be made that these are the two best goalies in the world. For his past, Vasilevskiy has won six consecutive starts, and he has allowed just four goals over the last five.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. TB ($10,400): Both goalies have not only a good argument for being in your lineup, but also a strong argument to take your Captain spot. Shesterkin has won six consecutive home starts in these playoffs since a controversial goalie interference call cost him and the Rangers the postseason opener at MSG. In the second round against Carolina, Shesterkin allowed two goals or fewer in six of seven games.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Corey Perry, TB at NYR ($6,000): Tampa Bay still has plenty of good depth pieces. One such player is Perry. The former Rocket Richard Trophy winner showed in the last series against the Panthers that he still has plenty of scoring touch at age 37, as he scored three goals and an assist in the four-game sweep, including a pair of power-play goals.

Filip Chytil, NYR vs. TB ($4,600): Chytil has come into his own this postseason, and his progress has been evident on the scoresheet lately. The center on New York's "kid line" scored three goals on eight shots over the final two games of the series against Carolina, so Chytil's on a roll heading into Game 1 against the Lightning.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning at Rangers

Anthony Cirelli (C - $5,400), Nikita Kucherov (W - $9,800), Steven Stamkos (W - $9,600)

Tampa Bay relies on the top line for most of its offense, and that strategy tends to pay off when you have Kucherov and Stamkos. Kucherov has a 4-11-15 line in 11 games this postseason. Stamkos got off to a slow start in the playoffs but has mustered a 4-3-7 line in his last eight games and three-plus shots in all but one of those. Cirelli has stepped up to fill the top-line vacancy created by Brayden Point's leg injury, though he plays more of a defense-first role.

Rangers vs. Lightning

Mika Zibanejad (C - $9,200), Chris Kreider (W - $8,600), Frank Vatrano (W - $6,400)

Zibanejad has proven himself to be a legit No. 1 center during this playoff run. His four-game goal streak came to an end in Game 7 against Carolina, but Zibanejad had three assists in that game to boost his line over the past five games to 4-4-8. Kreider has potted eight goals this postseason after scoring 52 in the regular season, and Vatrano has continued to bring some scoring touch to his top-line assignment with a 3-5-8 line in the playoffs.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR vs. TB ($8,800): Tampa Bay's stingy defense corps will try to make life difficult for the Rangers' top forwards, while Fox should be able to find some more favorable matchups during his extensive time on the ice. The productive blueliner has a five-game point streak rolling and has piled up 18 points through 14 games this postseason, including five goals on 36 shots.

Ryan McDonagh, TB at NYR ($7,600): The former Rangers captain has experienced tremendous success in more of a supporting role with Tampa Bay. He had a streak of seven consecutive games with at least 7.8 fantasy points snapped in Game 4 against the Panthers, and McDonagh had at least three blocked shots in each of that streak's last six games, bolstering his value even on quiet offensive nights.

