FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

The Lightning definitely looked rusty in Game 1 after getting over a week off, and the two-time defending champs should do much better Friday. Tampa was also blown out in the opener against Toronto in the first round, but ended up winning in seven. The Rangers continue to silence their doubters, especially on the power play. Artemi Panarin went into Wednesday with only one goal in 14 career games against the Lightning, but ended up with a goal and an assist and has recorded a point in four straight.

No changes are expected. Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin will be the starters and a reminder that goalies are not available in showdown formats.

Ross Colton, TB at NYR ($8,000): Colton hasn't notched a point in two games, but with Brandon Hagel and Corey Perry has formed the Lightning's most effective line at 5-on-5 by generating nine shot attempts to just four against according to naturalstattrick.com. Colton is also one of five Lightning with five goals to lead the team along with Perry.

Filip Chytil (C - $8,500), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $8,000), Kaapo Kakko (W - $7,000)

The Rangers' "Kid Line" was the big story combining for three goals and five points in Game 1. The Lightning defense went only four deep, even though they routinely go with seven. And this Rangers' third unit allows them to get away from Victor Hedman most of the time.

Anthony Cirelli (C - $9,000), Steven Stamkos (W - $15,000), Ondrej Palat (W - $9,500)

Because Tampa plays seven defensemen, Nikita Kucherov gets moved around a lot. Cirelli's line stayed together and generated a team-high 13 shot attempts. He's had a quiet postseason, but notched two assists on Wednesday. Palat has also been very productive and is riding a four-game point streak.

Adam Fox, NYR vs. TB ($12,000): Fox and Cale Makar are the only two defensemen in the playoffs to average a point per game and only one of them is playing tonight. Fox leads the way with 20 points, including 11 on the power play. The Rangers leapfrogged the Avalanche and currently boast the best postseason power-play efficiency.

