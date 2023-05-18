NHL DFS
AJ on DraftKings: DFS Thoughts for Panthers vs Canes

Written by 
AJ Scholz 
May 18, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

AJ joins DraftKings' The Sweat to give his thoughts on tonight's Panthers versus Hurricanes playoff game. First they discuss the Stars eliminating the Kraken. At the captain's spot, AJ is leaning towards defenseman Brent Burns.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.
 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. AJ Scholz plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: bcswimmer10.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
AJ Scholz
AJ Scholz
Co-Host of PuckCast with Statsman and AJ and unabashed Penguins fan.
