AJ & Paul on DraftKings: Finals Game 1 DFS Preview (Video)

RotoWire's AJ Scholz and Paul Bruno join DraftKings' The Sweat to give their DFS preview for Saturday's NHL Finals Game 1. First, they discuss the new GM in Pittsburgh. For DFS, AJ likes winger Jonathan Marchessault as his captain, but Paul is leaning to hot goaltender and podcast "favorite" Sergei Bobrovsky.

