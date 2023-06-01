Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
AJ & Paul on DraftKings: Finals Game 1 DFS Preview (Video)

AJ & Paul on DraftKings: Finals Game 1 DFS Preview (Video)

Written by 
Paul Bruno 
AJ Scholz 
June 1, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's AJ Scholz and Paul Bruno join DraftKings' The Sweat to give their DFS preview for Saturday's NHL Finals Game 1. First, they discuss the new GM in Pittsburgh. For DFS, AJ likes winger Jonathan Marchessault as his captain, but Paul is leaning to hot goaltender and podcast "favorite" Sergei Bobrovsky.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.
 

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NHL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NHL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Paul Bruno
Paul Bruno
Paul Bruno is co-host of the RotoWire fantasy hockey podcast, PUCKCAST with Statsman and AJ. He has been an accredited member of the Toronto sports media for more than 20 years. Paul also helps with RW's DFS podcast and is a contributing writer for RW NFL, MLB and CFL content. Follow him on twitter: @statsman22.
AJ Scholz
AJ Scholz
Co-Host of PuckCast with Statsman and AJ and unabashed Penguins fan.
What the Puck Line!? Key Strategies for Successful Betting in the Stanley Cup Finals
What the Puck Line!? Key Strategies for Successful Betting in the Stanley Cup Finals
Stanley Cup Playoffs Best Bets and Props for Golden Knights vs. Stars, Game 6
Stanley Cup Playoffs Best Bets and Props for Golden Knights vs. Stars, Game 6
FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets
FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets
DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown
DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Plays and Strategy
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Plays and Strategy
Best NHL Bets and Props for Stars vs Golden Knights Game 5
Best NHL Bets and Props for Stars vs Golden Knights Game 5