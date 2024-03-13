Avalanche at Canucks Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions for March 13th

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Avalanche at Canucks

The Avalanche (41-20-5) travel to meet the Canucks (42-17-7) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

The Avalanche kicked off a four-game road trip through the Western Conference with a 6-2 win in Calgary on Tuesday. Colorado has won four in a row, while going 6-1-0 in the past seven outings. In that seven-game stretch, the Avs have outscored the competition 31-11, cashing the puck line as a favorite in five of the games.

The Canucks are looking to exact a little revenge after suffering a 3-1 loss in their last visit to Denver on Feb. 20 as the Under (6.5) cashed. Alexandar Georgiev outdueled Thatcher Demko in a well-played game, with both tendies good for 24 saves apiece.

All-Star J.T. Miller kicked off the scoring midway through the first period to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead after one period, but Ryan Johansen scored a pair of even-strength goals in both the second and third period, while Artturi Lehkonen notched an empty-netter to put a bow on the scoring. Johansen has since been moved to the Philadelphia Flyers, so he won't be bothering Demko this time.

Colorado has won both meetings this season, also victorious in a 5-2 game on Nov. 22 at Ball Arena in Denver as the Avs cashed as moderate (-155) favorites in a rare Over result. The Under is 2-1-1 in the past four meetings in this series.

We get a new goaltender matchup, while Georgiev (33-15-3, 2.85 GAA, .902 SV%, 2 SO) is projected to be in the blue ice for the Avs, Casey DeSmith (8-4-5, 2.85 GAA, .900 SV%, 1 SO) is confirmed for the home side. Demko is sidelined until awt least early April due to a lower-body injury, so that is not good news for the Canucks.

With the All-Star goaltender down for Vancouver, look for Colorado to continue to maintain its mastery in this series.

NHL Money Line Bets for Avalanche at Canucks

Avalanche ML (-104 at FanDuel)

For the total, Colorado has cashed the Under at a 7-2-1 clip in the past 10 games, and they kicked that streak off Feb. 20 in Denver against Vancouver. The Under is 4-1-1 in the past six starts by Georgiev, too.

Justus Annunen was in the crease Tuesday in the win in Calgary, and the Under is 3-1 in his past four starts. It's unlikely the Avs would task him with consecutive starts with no rest, but even if they did, the Under is still the play.

For the Canucks, DeSmith in the crease is a concern. He is no Demko, although he isn't bad, either, and the defense will rally around their tendy. The Under is on a 4-0 run for the Canucks, with Vancouver allowed just three goals in the span, including a combined shutout by Demko and DeSmith against the Jets last time out. Demko stopped 12 shots, and DeSmith kicked aside all 10 he faces after replacing the injured netminder.

NHL Totals Bets for Avalanche at Canucks

Under 6.5 (-105 at Caesars)

NHL Players Props for Avalanche at Canucks

Looking to the player props for this battle, we'll target shots on goal, as we're expecting a lower-scoring game, and there is no sense playing Anytime Goal Scorer props when we're pulling for the total to go Under.

For the Avalanche, Samuel Girard blocked three shots the other night in Calgary, and he had three in the previous game against Minnesota. He simply needs two blocked shots to cash the Over, and he is a good bet to do just that in what should be a low-scoring, physical game.

Samuel Girard Over 1.5 Blocked Shots (-155 at BetMGM)

For the home side, Elias Pettersson is a good bet to go over his shot total. He has hit three or more shots on goal (SOG) in four March games, and he took four shots in Denver across 19:16 of TOI in the most recent meeting with the Avalanche on Feb. 20.