NHL Picks: Carolina Hurricanes Futures 2024

North Carolina Sports Betting: Carolina Hurricanes Futures Bets

The NHL's March 8 Trade Deadline is right around the corner and the Canes figure to be buyers at the deadline with the club currently entrenched in a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division. With that in mind, we will take a pre-deadline look at the Hurricanes' future bets.

Player Award Futures

Unfortunately, the only current option from Carolina is netminder Pyotr Kochetkov, who stands in as a +6000 longshot in the Calder Trophy odds for the top rookie.

There is almost no reason to back this play because Chicago's Connor Bedard is going to walk away with the trophy at the end of the season, which is why he is -500.

For his part, the 24-year-old Kochetkov is putting together a strong campaign with a 16-10-3 record to go with a 2.35 GAA, .911 save percentage and three shutouts. But he simply isn't playing enough games, and could see those numbers drop even further if/when Frederik Andersen (illness) or Antti Raanta (lower body) returns to the lineup.

Team Futures

Here is where you can get some value on the Hurricanes, as they are currently fifth in Stanley Cup odds at +900 behind Florida, Edmonton, Colorado and Boston. They are no doubt benefitting from a perceived weakness in the Eastern Conference, with the expectation that they would have an easier route to the Stanley Cup Finals than say Vegas or Vancouver.

Break this down even further, you can look to the Conference Champion market as the 'Canes sit at third in the Eastern Conference Standings or pick them as the Metropolitan Division Winner (+165, second-best odds) Note that the Rangers (-200) are heavy favorites in that one, though.

While I don't personally think they will close the current five-point gap on the Rangers to win the division, if you back the Canes to lift Lord Stanley's cup at +900, there is no reason not to double down and take them to come out of the East.

Finally, the total for Carolina Hurricanes regular-season points currently sits at 106.5 with the under slightly favored at -120 to the -110 over. Based on their current points percentage (.644), they should grab 15 more points over the final 23 games of the season. This would put them at just 91 points, well below the total. Having said that, they have seven matchups with teams well outside the playoff picture, including three against the Blue Jackets. Assuming they can win just half of the other 16 games, that would put them right on the 106 mark.