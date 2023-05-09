Best NHL Bets and Props for Hurricanes vs Devils, Game 4

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Best NHL Bets and Props Tonight

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook



This series has been electric so far. The Devils and Hurricanes have combined for 25 goals in three games, with final scores of 5-1, 6-1 and 8-4. The Canes took Games 1 and 2 in Raleigh, and the Devils flipped the script with an eight-goal outburst in Game 3 when the series went back to Newark. Even though all three contests have been high-scoring so far, I think it's only a matter of time before these teams lock it down and play a tight game. I think that happens tonight, so I'm liking the under in this one.

Under 5.5 -110

I also like this one to be more of a slow burn through the first 20 minutes, so I also like the first period under as well.

Total 1st Period under 1.5 -115

The Hurricanes have looked like the more playoff-ready team so far in this series, but the Devils showed why they're a force to be reckoned with in Game 3. Can they keep that swagger going tonight? They had their big guns firing on all cylinders, but also got contributions from their depth players, too. I think this is a different team than the one we saw in Raleigh in Games 1 and 2, so I like them to even things up tonight with a win.

Devils ML -150

Speaking of those big guns for New Jersey, Jack Hughes had 4 points in Game 4 and Timo Meier and Nico Hischier both also lit the lamp, too. I like them all to keep pushing again tonight, too.

Jack Hughes (NJ) over 3.5 shots on goal -135

Timo Meier (NJ) over 0.5 points -115

Nico Hischier (NJ) over 0.5 points -175

But Carolina's getting contributions from all up and down the lineup as well. Sebastian Aho is on a six-game point streak, which should be no surprise as he's been the Canes' leading scorer for several seasons in a row. But captain Jordan Staal also has points in all three games in this series, and grinder Jordan Martinook has also made some noise. I'm really looking at Aho's lineup tonight, though in Seth Jarvis he has a wild card. Jarvis had a nifty shorthanded goal that was just a sheer hustle play, and I think his sneakiness pays off again tonight.

Seth Jarvis (CAR) over 0.5 points -110

Martinook has been so noticeable in each contest of this series so far, as his blend of size, speed, and grit have been smothering the Devils' defense on the forecheck. I like his shots prop tonight, too.

Jordan Martinook (CAR) over 1.5 shots on goal -175

Carolina blue-liners lead the league in goals scored by defensemen in the regular season, but have been relatively quiet in this series so far. That includes Brent Burns, who after totaling 11 shots on goal in the final two games of the first round has just seven through the first three games. He's nice even money for his shots prop as of the time of this writing, so I'm taking a flyer on someone who is typically reliable in this category.

Brent Burns (CAR) over 3.5 shots on goal +100

Happy hunting, y'all!