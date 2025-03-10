Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, March 10

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

The National Hockey League has a total of four games on the schedule for Monday, and we're going to preview them all, and make at least one pick per game. The only nationally televised game is the Edmonton Oilers-Buffalo Sabres game on ESPN+/hulu/Disney+, with the other three contests available for streaming on ESPN+. We'll piece together a handful of parlay opportunities as we head into a new week. Let's get started.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Monday, March 10

Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres

The Oilers (37-22-4) open a four-game road trip against the New York and New Jersey teams with a stop against the Sabres (24-32-6) at KeyBank Center at 7 p.m. ET.

These teams met Jan. 25 in Edmonton, with the Oil narrowly escaping with a 3-2 victory as heavy favorites (-250) as the Under (6.5) cashed. Last season, the Sabres won 3-2 in a shootout on March 9, 2024, cashing as moderate underdogs (+155) as the Under (6.5) cashed. The Sabres have actually won five of the past nine meetings since Dec. 8, 2019, with the Under going 7-2 in the span.

Edmonton topped the new-look Dallas Stars 5-4 on Saturday, and it is 3-1-0 in the past four games since a 5-game losing streak. The Over and Under have alternated in the past seven games since Feb. 23.

Buffalo lost 4-0 at Florida, slipping to 0-5-1 in the past six outings, as the Over is 3-1 in the past four games. The Sabres have allowed four or more goals in the 6-game span.

Backing the Oilers straight up is too expensive, costing nearly two times your potential return. Backing the Sabres as a moderate underdog on the puck line is a better course of action. We'll also side with the Under, based on series trends, and the early meeting this season.

Sabres +1.5 (-154 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (+100 at BetMGM)

Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators

The Red Wings (30-27-6) and Senators (32-25-5) meet at Canadian Tire Centre Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

This is the third meeting of the season, with the home side winning each time. Ottawa won 2-1 as a moderate favorite (-180) at home Dec. 5, 2024, while the Red Wings won 3-2 in overtime on Jan. 7 as short 'dogs (+105) at home. The Under cashed in both meetings, and it is 4-0 in the past four in the series.

The Red Wings are in a big-time skid, dropping five in a row, while going 2-6-1 in the past nine outings. The Over 7-2-1 in the past 10 games, mainly because Detroit's defense and goaltending has allowed four or more goals in four of the past five games, and eight of the past 10 outings since Feb. 4.

The Senators have won consecutive 4-3 overtime games against the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers, and each of the past three games have not been able to be decided in regulation. The Over is also 4-0 in the past four for Ottawa, while going 11-1 in the past 12 outings.

Back the Senators, and go high on the total.

Senators ML (-160 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche

The Blackhawks (20-35-9) and Avalanche (38-24-2) meet at Ball Arena at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Chicago is just 7-20-5 on the road this season, while Colorado is 21-10-2. While all signs appear to point to an Avalanche, well...avalanche, it hasn't been the case. The Blackhawks have won both previous meetings this season, including a 5-2 win in Denver as moderate underdogs (+165) on Oct. 28, 2024.

Believe it or not, the Blackhawks have won four of the past seven in the series, while the Under is 7-1 in the past eight in the series.

Chicago isn't going to the playoffs, but it isn't throwing in the towel, either. It is 3-0-2 in the past five games, going to overtime in each of the past three games, winning just one of those games. The Over is on a 5-1 run in the past six games, while going 9-2-1 in the previous 12 outings.

Colorado outscored the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 on Saturday, while winning 7-3 against the San Jose Sharks Thursday. The Avs have scored four or more goals in five in a row, averaging 5.6 goals per game (GPG) in the span, and four-plus goals in seven of the past nine. Mikko who? The Over is 4-1 in the past five for the Avalanche.

While Chicago has been a huge thorn in the side of Colorado, you can't roll the dice on the Blackhawks straight up. But, Chicago at plus-money on the puckline as a 'dog is worth a look. And, let's go with the Over, based on recent trends for both sides.

Blackhawks +1.5 (+136 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 Goals (+105 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Utah Hockey Club

The Maple Leafs (38-22-3) and Utah Hockey Club (28-25-10) meet at Delta Center in Salt Lake City at 10 p.m. ET.

The Leafs won the first meeting back on Nov. 24 in Toronto by a 3-2 score, cashing as heavy favorites (-190) as the Under (5.5) hung on despite the late empty net.

Toronto enters on an 0-2-1 skid, and it has allowed 26 goals in the past six games. The Over is 3-1 in the past four games, and 6-2 across the previous eight contests.

For Utah, it fell 4-3 in OT at Chicago last time out, but it is 4-2-0 in the past six games, while the Over is 5-3-1 across the previous nine games. Still, Utah has allowed two or fewer goals in four of the past six outings, but the offense is averaging 3.2 GPG in the past 10 games.

We'll side with the Maple Leafs straight up, while looking to the Over, as long as you can get it at a flat 6.

Maple Leafs ML (-118 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 6 Goals (-103 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Today's Best NHL Bet(s)

Man, Dallas won in Vancouver on Sunday, but it was just 4-1 with a total of 5.5, and we played the Over. The skid is getting annoying.

On Monday, we'll try and bounce back with the Over in Red Wings-Senators.

Over 5.5 - Red Wings at Senators (-130 DraftKings Sportsbook)

Best NHL Bet Record

Last Article: 0-1 (0.0%, -120)

Year-to-Date: 23-24-1 (48.9%, -570)

NHL Parlays Today

