Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, February 26

The National Hockey League has three games on tap for Wednesday night, and we'll preview each of them. We'll try and put together a handful of solid parlay possibilities to get back on track, and build some payroll for the stretch run of the regular season and the playoffs. Let's get started.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Winnipeg Jets at Ottawa Senators

The Jets (41-14-3) and the Senators (29-24-4) meet at Canadian Tire Centre at 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

Winnipeg won 2-1 in overtime last time out against the San Jose Sharks on Monday night, but it needed a Josh Morrissey unassisted goal with an extra attacker just to force overtime. Mark Scheifele notched the winner, sending the home folks away happy, while the Jets escaped a potentially devastating loss.

The Senators hit the 4 Nations Face-Off break with three straight losses, and they've picked up right where they left off. Ottawa fell 5-2 against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, and it has managed just seven goals of offense in the past four games. However, the goaltender combination of Anton Forsberg and Linus Ullmark have allowed four or more goals in the past four outings, or 4.8 goals per game (GPG) in the span.

For Ottawa, the Over has cashed in seven consecutive outings, the total has gone high in 6-3 in the past nine games for Winnipeg.

Let's roll with the Jets to win outright, while going high based on the recent trends.

Jets ML (-130 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-110 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche

The Devils (32-21-6) and the Avalanche (33-24-2) lock horns at Ball Arena in Denver, and the puck drops at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

New Jersey rolled up a 5-0 win in Nashville on Sunday as the Under (6) cashed. The Devils have alternated wins and losses in the past nine games since Jan. 25, while cashing the Under in four of the past five outings.

For Colorado, it has stumbled out of the gate since the 4 Nations break, losing a pair of road games in Nashville and St. Louis, while scoring just a single goal in each of those outings.

The Avs have scored two or fewer goals in four of the past six games, and the Under is 5-1-1 in the past seven outings.

Jake Allen (9-12-1, 2.58 GAA, .910 SV%, 4 SO) is projected to go for the Devils, while Mackenzie Blackwood (20-16-5, 2.54 GAA, .916 SV%, 3 SO) is expected to go for the home side.

Despite the fact the Avalanche have struggled on offense lately, let's go with the home side to get the job done, while looking to the Under.

Avalanche ML (-125 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals (-118 at Bet Rivers Sportsbook)

Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings

The Canucks (26-20-11) and the Kings (31-17-7) do battle in a Pacific Division clash. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET, and the game is on TNT/truTV/Max.

Vancouver is having some issues lighting the lamp lately, totaling just two goals in a pair of road losses against the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club. It's been an ongoing issue, too, with the Canucks scoring a total of 17 goals in the past eight games, or 2.1 goals per game (GPG). They've allowed just seven goals in the past five outings, too, with the Under going a perfect 6-for-6 in the month of February.

On the flip side, The Kings have demolished both Utah and Vegas in the past two games, winning by a combined 10-5 score. Los Angeles is 5-0-1 in the past six outings, while the Over is 5-1 in that six-game span.

The Kings have dominated this series lately, going for six wins in the past eight meetings since April 2, 2023, while the Over has hit in each of the past three meetings. The road team has won both meetings to date, too.

Kings ML (-165 at BetMGM)

Over 5.5 Goals (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Today's Best NHL Bet(s)

On Tuesday, we rolled with the Red Wings-Wild Over 5.5 Goals, and we came up just a half-goal short. It didn't look very good at any point, although a late empty-net goal could have changed things.

On Wednesday, the best bet is the Kings on home ice.

Kings ML (-165 at BetMGM)

Best NHL Bet Record

Last Article: 0-1 (0.0%, -114)

Year-to-Date: 18-15-1 (54.5%, +18)

NHL Parlays Today

6-Leg NHL Giant Parlay (+2963 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Jets ML (-130) at Senators

Over 5.5 (-120) - Jets at Senators

Under 5.5 (+104) - Avalanche vs. Devils

Avalanche ML (-137) vs. Devils

Kings ML (-166) vs. Canucks

Over 5.5 (-110) - Kings vs. Canucks

3-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+390) at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Jets ML (-130) at Senators

Avalanche ML (-137) vs. Devils

Kings ML (-166) vs. Canucks

3-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+614 at FanDuel Sportsbook)