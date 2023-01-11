Boston Bruins Odds To Win Stanley Cup Update

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The Boston Bruins have been terrific to begin the NHL season. In fact, at the time of writing, the Bruins haven't lost in regulation in 22 home games. Boston holds the best overall record in the Eastern Conference, giving fans plenty of reasons to feel optimistic for the second half of the season. However, with the strong play to begin the year, it has led to an update in the Boston Bruins' odds to win the Stanley Cup.

If you are a believer of the Bruins, now could be the best time to bet on them to win it all, as the value on their odds could dry up, if they continue to dominate. Below, we will discuss the Boston Bruins' Stanley Cup odds, as well as show you the best Massachusetts sports betting promos being offered on the best Massachusetts sportsbooks.

Boston Bruins' Odds To Win The Stanley Cup Update To +550

Halfway through the NHL regular season, the Boston Bruins sit atop the standings in the Eastern Conference. They have been especially dominant at home, which will be a major advantage if they can stay on top around playoff time. Currently, the Bruins' odds to win the Stanley Cup sit at +550. This means a $100 wager on the Bruins to win the Stanley Cup would return $550.

The Bruins are atop the odds in the sportsbook, currently being listed as the overall favorite to win it all this year. With the current streak they are on and the overall steady play this season, it is tough to argue with their odds.

If the Boston Bruins continue to win, the Stanley Cup odds for them will get shorter. So, if you think the Bruins will win it all this year, it may be wise to place your bets today.

NHL Betting Offers For The Bruins' Stanley Cup Odds

We have organized the top NHL betting offers on the top Massachusetts betting apps for you to claim below. Use these bonuses to bet on the Bruins' Stanley Cup odds.

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS rewards new users with a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, to use on the Boston Bruins' odds to win the Stanley Cup.

Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTOFULL gives bettors a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

DraftKings Promo Code offer allows you to bet $5 on any Bruins odds to instantly get $200 in free bets.

FanDuel Promo Code gives new users a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, to use on your NHL picks.

PointsBet Promo Code gives you five Second Chance Bets, up to $100 each, to use on the the Boston Bruins and other NHL bets.

David Pastrnak's Historic Run Lifts The Bruins' Stanley Cup Odds

It has been a historic start to the season for David Pastrnak. The right wing for Boston has been nearly unstoppable, helping the Bruins get out to a massive lead in the Eastern Conference. Of course, his play has him rising the ranks in Bruins franchise history as well.

In 40 games, Pastrnak has totaled 32 goals and 26 assists for 58 points. He is on pace to have the second 100-point season for the Bruins in the past 20 years. In fact, he is on pace to have the second-most points in a single season for the Bruins since 1990, after Adam Oates' 142 points.

With David Pastrnak playing the way he has, the Boston Bruins' odds to win the Stanley Cup are very tempting to bet. If you do not want to bet much, at least place a $5 wager with the DraftKings Promo Code so you can receive $200 in free bets instantly.