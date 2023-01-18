Boston Bruins Odds To Win Stanley Cup Update For This Week

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The Boston Bruins continue to hang onto the top spot in the NHL, winning their last two games and seven of their last 10. They take on the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena as heavy favorites looking to extend their winning streak.

Of course, due to their strong play over the first half of the NHL season, the Boston Bruins' odds to win the Stanley Cup are a popular bet. They sit atop the Stanley Cup odds board at +550 which coincides with their 34-5-4 record, also tops in the league.

Boston Bruins Odds To Win The Stanley Cup Update

We have officially played more than half of the games in the 2022-23 NHL regular season, and the contenders are separating themselves from pretenders. Clearly, the Bruins are one of the top teams in the league. Their odds to win the Stanley Cup reflect that -- at +550. This means a $100 wager on the Bruins to win the Stanley Cup would return $550.

The Bruins' Stanley Cup odds pit them as favorites to win it all. With how dominant they've been at TD Garden, posting a 21-1-3 record, if Boston has the home-ice advantage, it will be tough to bet against them in the postseason.

At +550, the Boston Bruins' odds to win the Stanley Cup sit ahead of the Colorado Avalanche (+700), the Carolina Hurricanes (+800), and the Vegas Golden Knights (+900).

Bet On David Pastrnak To Win The Hart Trophy

Every year, the Hart Trophy is awarded to the most valuable player in the NHL. It's the equivalent to the NFL or NBA MVP award. For fans or believers in the ruins this season, David Pastrnak should be viewed as a top candidate for the Hart Memorial Trophy this year.

David Pastrnak's Hart Trophy odds reflect that, currently sitting at +1400, which ranks second in the MVP odds race. However, he is a very distant second. The favorite to win the award is undoubtedly Connor McDavid, who has -300 odds to win the MVP.

There is a lot of value in Pastrnak's odds as he plays for the top team in the NHL and you never know what can happen down the stretch. At 14-to-1 odds, betting on Pastrnak with bonus funds from one of the many welcome offers in this article is an advisable play, with a potentially big return. Sign up via the links below and reap the benefits today.