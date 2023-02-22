This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

We are coming down the final stretch of the NHL regular season. Many of the league's top contenders will be looking to fill any remaining holes prior to the NHL Trade Deadline, and you can expect the Boston Bruins to be one of those contenders thanks in large part to the performance of David Pastrnak this season.

Pastrnak has been one of the top overall players in the NHL this season, currently ranking second in the league in goals scores, behind only Connor McDavid. With only a couple of months left in the regular season, many Boston fans are wondering if Pastrnak can outscore McDavid this season. Below, we will take a look at these two players and breakdown the odds for most NHL goals scored this season, as well as which top Massachusetts betting promos will be offered by the best Massachusetts sportsbooks.

David Pastrnak NHL Odds To Be Top Goal Scorer

The NHL odds to be the top regular season goal scorer tell us that this is a two-player race down the stretch of the season. Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers is the heavy favorite in the sportsbooks, at -180. However, David Pastrnak is right behind him in the odds, at +185. This means a $10 wager on Pastrnak would win $18.50.

Third in the odds is Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres, at a distant +1600. When we consider these NHL odds, it is clear Pastrnak is the smartest wager, as there is value on this bet, but he still has a chance to accomplish this goal.

NHL Betting Offers For David Pastrnak Odds And Player Props

Can David Pastrnak Outscore Favorite Connor McDavid For Most Goals?

As of writing this article, Connor McDavid holds a three-goal lead over David Pastrnak. However, with the Boston Bruins having two more remaining games than the Edmonton Oilers, could Pastrnak outscore McDavid for the most goals in the NHL regular season?

This will be no easy task, but it is absolutely possible. In January, Pastrnak scored 13 goals and had four games with multiple goals scored. McDavid, on the other hand, scored only nine goals with one multi-goal game. Pastrnak has been making up ground already, and he could continue to do so in February.

If you believe in Pastrnak, place your bets before he makes up more ground and his odds diminish. Sign up for the NHL betting offers above and get your NHL futures bets placed.