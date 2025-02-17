This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Perfetti entered the break riding a five-game point streak, tallying one goal on seven shots and five assists. He has four goals and nine points in his last seven outings. Perfetti has two goals and four points with the man advantage over that period. He has been productive in a second-line role during the 2024-25 campaign. The 23-year-old forward is on pace to reach the 50-point plateau for the first time at

Byram produced two goals, four assists, six shots on target, seven hits and eight blocked shots in five games before the break. He has notched two goals and three helpers during his three-game point streak. Byram has established new personal bests in assists (22), points (29) and average ice time per game (23:09) through 54 appearances this season. He has added 79 blocks, 66 shots and 57 hits during that span. Behind Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power , Byram's power-play opportunities have been scarce, but his category coverage makes him an intriguing pickup option.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad. The NHL resumes play on Saturday, Feb. 22, following the conclusion of an entertaining 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Bowen Byram, D, Sabres (30% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits/Blocks

Cole Perfetti, C/LW/RW, Jets (28% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits/Blocks

Ryan Donato, C/LW/RW, Blackhawks (25% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Donato has been among the most productive players in the league since Jan. 18, compiling six goals and seven assists in 10 contests. During that time, he has registered 22 shots, 12 hits and three power-play points (one goal and two assists). Donato has meshed with Connor Bedard on the first line and top power-play combination. The 28-year-old Donato is trending toward a 56-point season, though maintaining that pace will be difficult. He could be dealt to another team before the trade deadline, and a decreased role on a deeper club could negatively impact his fantasy value. Still, Donato is worth adding while he's hot offensively, especially ahead of a busy upcoming schedule for Chicago.

Kent Johnson, C/LW/RW, Blue Jackets (23% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Johnson has registered seven goals, eight assists and 30 shots in his last 17 contests. He hasn't gone more than two games without reaching the scoresheet in that span, while riding an eight-game point streak from late January to early February. Due to injuries, Johnson skates on the top power-play unit and has become a valuable top-line forward alongside Adam Fantilli and Dmitri Voronkov. The 22-year-old Johnson is on pace to flirt with the 30-goal and 60-point marks in 2024-25. He deserves more fantasy attention.

Jason Zucker, LW, Sabres (22% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/PP

Since Dec. 21, Zucker trails only Dahlin and Tage Thompson in scoring among Buffalo players. The 33-year-old Zucker ranks first on the Sabres with six power-play goals, is tied for the team lead with 10 goals and has accumulated 20 points in 19 appearances. He has three goals, seven helpers and 10 shots in his last nine outings, including two goals and three assists over his four-game point spree. Zucker is on track for his second 60-point season and should be rostered in more leagues.

Eeli Tolvanen, LW/RW, Kraken (22% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Tolvanen has accounted for five goals, eight points, 21 shots and 34 hits in his past 10 outings. He has failed to earn at least one point on only three occasions during that span. Tolvanen could surpass the 20-goal mark for the first time in the NHL in 2024-25, while flirting with the 40-point plateau. He has 95 shots, 45 blocks and a team-leading 175 through 57 appearances this season. Tolvanen's stock is rising in banger leagues, and Seattle plays two times this week.

Boone Jenner, C/LW, Blue Jackets (18% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits/Blocks/Faceoffs

After recovering from shoulder surgery, Jenner could make his 2024-25 debut versus Chicago on Saturday. He suffered the injury late in training camp and appeared in only 58 contests in the 2023-24 campaign. Injuries have been a problem for the 31-year-old forward, making him a risky addition, but Jenner has plenty of fantasy potential because of his category coverage. Last season, he produced 22 goals, 35 points, 155 shots, 74 blocks, 119 hits and won 604 of 1,113 faceoffs. Jenner will probably be removed from injured reserve after the break and is worth stashing ahead of his pending return to the lineup.

Jonathan Quick, G, Rangers (14% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Quick had two of New York's three wins in four games going into the break, stopping 56 of 61 shots. The 39-year-old netminder will play at least once after the Rangers return to action due to a back-to-back situation. New York visits Buffalo on Saturday and heads to Pittsburgh on Sunday. Quick could play in both contests if Igor Shesterkin hasn't recovered from an upper-body injury.

Casey DeSmith, G, Stars (12% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

DeSmith has won his last three outings, turning aside 84 of 90 shots and posting his second shutout of 2024-25. He has posted a 9-6-0 record with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage through 17 appearances. Dallas has two road games this week against the Devils and the Islanders on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. DeSmith should land one start, giving him value as a short-term depth option.

Filip Chytil, C, Canucks (10% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Faceoffs

Since being acquired from the Rangers in the J.T. Miller trade, Chytil has been held off the scoresheet once in his first four games with Vancouver. The 25-year-old Chytil has one goal, two assists and 10 shots across that stretch. His average ice time per game has increased from 14:20 to 18:40, and Chytil has won 57.1 percent of his 49 faceoffs with the Canucks. He has been a good fit in Vancouver's top six, and he's worth adding ahead of a busy part of the schedule for the club.