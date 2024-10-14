Category Targets: Finding Value in Busy Schedules

This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Mason Marchment, LW, Stars (34% rostered) for Points/Shots/Hits

Marchment started the season with consecutive multipoint efforts, compiling two goals and two assists. He had three shots on target in both contests while seeing time alongside Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene at even strength and on the power play. The 29-year-old Marchment achieved career highs in 2023-24, recording 22 goals, 53 points and 150 shots on net in 81 games. His great start this season suggests he could improve on those numbers. Marchment earned his first two hits in 2024-25 in Sunday's contest versus Seattle, and he has topped 100 body checks in two of his previous three campaigns.

Mikael Granlund, C/RW, Sharks (20% rostered) for Assists/Shots/PP

Granlund was San Jose's most reliable source of offense last season while leading the team with 48 assists and 60 points over 69 appearances. He has one power-play helper and nine shots on goal through two outings this campaign. With Macklin Celebrini on injured reserve and listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Granlund is back on the top line. The 32-year-old Granlund will log big minutes during a busy four-game week for the Sharks, fueling his potential as a solid pickup.

Casey Mittelstadt, C, Avalanche (19% rostered) for Points/Shots/PP

Mittelstadt has been more of a playmaker than a goal-scorer during his NHL career, but he has lit the lamp in two straight contests this season while registering five shots. He has averaged a career-high 21:11 of ice time per game in 2024-25, and Jonathan Drouin's upper-body injury has cemented Mittelstadt's spot on Colorado's top power-play unit. The 25-year-old Mittelstadt could push for his first 60-point season, and he's a superb addition entering a four-game week for the Avalanche.

Barrett Hayton, C, Utah HC (18% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Following an injury-riddled 2023-24 season, Hayton has been all over the scoresheet to open the year. He has accounted for three goals, two assists and 11 shots through three games. The 24-year-old forward is primed for a big season while playing between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz at even strength and on the top power-play combination. Hayton's fantasy stock is on the rise.

Anthony Duclair, LW, Islanders (15% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

After signing a four-year contract in the summer, Duclair picked up one goal and one assist in his debut with the Islanders. He has been productive in the top six of the Lightning and Panthers in the past, and he should make an impact alongside Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat this season. The Islanders' first line and top power-play unit will benefit from Duclair's finishing ability. He had 31 goals and 58 points in 2021-22 and could challenge for similar totals this season while playing an integral role in New York's offensive attack this campaign.

Anton Lundell, C/RW, Panthers (9% rostered) for Assists/Shots

Lundell has one assist and 10 shots through three outings in 2024-25. Florida committed a six-year contract to him in the offseason, displaying the team's confidence in his ability to reach another level. Lundell makes for a great pickup for the Panthers' four-game week because of the absence of Aleksander Barkov, who could be out until November due to a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old Lundell has stepped up after being elevated to the top six in the past, and the group will get a boost when Matthew Tkachuk returns from an illness.

Stefan Noesen, LW/RW, Devils (4% rostered) for Assists/Shots/Hits

Noesen has been excellent in the early going of his return to New Jersey. He has earned a point in three of four contests while contributing one goal and four assists during that span. Noesen also has four shots and five hits to his credit this campaign. The third line of the Devils, which features Noesen, Paul Cotter and Erik Haula, has been leading the way for the team offensively. The 31-year-old Noesen can chip in on the man advantage while topping 100 shots and 100 hits. Additionally, New Jersey has four games scheduled this week.

David Rittich, G, Kings (4% rostered) for Starts/Saves

Rittich performed well for Los Angeles last season, posting a 13-6-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.15 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in 24 appearances. With the Kings set to play four games this week, including three in four nights, Rittich should get his first start of 2024-25 and could play twice if the team wants to provide Darcy Kuemper with an additional day of rest.

Yegor Chinakhov, RW, Blue Jackets (3% rostered) for Assists/Shots/PP

Chinakhov has generated one goal, four points, two hits, one block and seven shots through two games this campaign. He has supplied a power-play assist in both contests. Despite being limited to 53 games in 2023-24, Chinakhov showcased some potential by accumulating 16 goals, 29 points and 110 shots. He has averaged a career-high 19:23 of ice time per match this season while skating on the top line with Sean Monahan and Kirill Marchenko. The 23-year-old Chinakhov has plenty of under-the-radar value for fantasy managers in deeper leagues.

Jordan Spence, D, Kings (2% rostered) for Blocks/Shots/PP

Spence has collected one power-play helper, four penalty minutes, three blocked shots and three hits in two games this season. After averaging only 14:26 of ice time per contest in 2023-24, he is logging 19:03 per game this campaign. Spence has been filling in for Drew Doughty, who is month-to-month after having surgery a couple of weeks ago to repair his fractured ankle. The 23-year-old Spence has been skating on the top pairing of the Kings while working on the first power-play unit. He has plenty of upside and is worthy of more fantasy attention, especially with the Kings set to play four times this week.