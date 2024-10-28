Category Targets: Plenty of Centers Up for Grabs

This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Matthew Knies, LW, Maple Leafs (27% rostered) for Goals/Shots/Hits

Knies has collected four goals, one assist, 14 shots on target and 14 hits across his last seven appearances. He is averaging a career-high 17:03 of ice time in 2024-25 while skating on Toronto's top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. With the Maple Leafs poised to play four times this week, Knies will have ample opportunity to continue his productive start to the season.

Troy Terry, C/RW, Ducks (22% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Terry has four goals and three assists during his seven-game point streak. He leads the Ducks in goals, points and shots (20) through eight outings this season. Anaheim hasn't been much of an offensive force during the team's six-year playoff drought, but Terry has a team-leading 182 points, including 80 goals, in 221 contests since 2021-22. He has two 60-plus point seasons during that span. Terry is also a viable candidate to surpass 170 shots.

Kyle Palmieri, RW, Islanders (16% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Palmieri has accounted for four goals, three helpers and 23 shots in eight outings this campaign. He has found the back of the net three times in his last four appearances, including back-to-back multipoint efforts with one goal and one assist in both contests. Palmieri has been superb while occupying a second-line role with the Islanders alongside Brock Nelson. Palmieri and Nelson rank first and second, respectively, on the team in scoring. They should add to their offensive totals during a busy four-game week for New York.

Jacob Middleton, D, Wild (15% rostered) for Assists/Blocks/Hits

Middleton has provided efficient category coverage through eight games this campaign. He has supplied two goals, four assists, 11 shots, 26 blocks and 13 hits. Middleton is among the top 10 shot blockers in the league, and he has been productive on the scoresheet. The 28-year-old defender has one goal and four assists over his three-game point streak. Middleton isn't typically known for his offensive reliability, but he should surpass 150 blocks and 140 hits in the 2024-25 campaign.

Anthony Cirelli, C, Lightning (14% rostered) for Assists/Shots/Blocks/SHP/Faceoffs

Cirelli's fast start to 2024-25 has seen him hit double-digit points after eight games. He has one goal and a team-leading nine assists while centering the second line. Cirelli has three multi-assist performances and six helpers during his three-game point spree. He also has been credited with 13 shots, 10 blocks and seven hits this campaign. Cirelli tied for 14th among forwards in blocked shots last season while reaching the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his NHL career. He leads the Lightning with 59 faceoff wins this season, and his 52.7 percent success rate is extremely close to the best mark of his career (52.8). He has one shorthanded assist in 2024-25, giving him 17 points on the penalty kill since entering the league in 2017-18. Tampa Bay plays four times this week, making Cirelli a versatile pickup option.

Matty Beniers, C, Kraken (14% rostered) for Points/Shots/Faceoffs

Beniers has two goals, two assists and four shots in his past two contests. He has struggled to replicate the success he achieved during his Calder Trophy-winning display in 2022-23, but he is showing signs of heating up offensively after getting off to a slow start in 2024-25. Beniers has been clicking with Jared McCann, who tops the Kraken with 12 points (five goals, seven assists) and Jordan Eberle, who leads the club with six goals. Seattle plays four times on the road this week, giving Beniers plenty of chances to build momentum. Additionally, he has won 67 of 131 faceoffs for a career-high 51.2 percent success rate.

Kirill Marchenko, RW, Blue Jackets (13% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Marchenko has been held off the scoresheet just two times in seven appearances, accumulating four goals, five assists and 19 shots. He has netted two goals and added one helper in his last two outings after his three-game point spree ended. Marchenko had nine multipoint games in a promising 2023-24 season and already has three multipoint showings this campaign. He amassed a team-high 193 shots last year en route to potting 23 goals. Marchenko should progress further in 2024-25 while occupying a spot alongside Sean Monahan on Columbus' top line and first power-play unit. The 24-year-old Marchenko hasn't scored yet on the man advantage, but he led the Blue Jackets with nine power-play tallies last campaign.

Connor Zary, C/RW, Flames (12% rostered) for Points/Shots/Blocks

Zary had a season-opening point streak of four games and has contributed an assist in consecutive contests. He has two goals, five helpers, 19 shots, six blocks and five hits through eight appearances. Zary has positioned himself nicely to take a meaningful step forward in 2024-25 after showcasing his upside during a 14-goal, 34-point effort over 63 appearances last season. He is fitting in nicely alongside Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman. The 23-year-old Zary has averaged 17:52 of ice time this campaign, up from 15:16 in 2023-24. He has four games this week to continue his strong start and help potential fantasy managers.

Kirby Dach, C, Canadiens (12% rostered) for Assists/Shots/Hits/PP

Dach has one goal, three assists, nine shots and eight hits over his three-game point spree. He didn't have a point in five games before breaking out of his scoring slump last week. Dach is benefiting from his promotion to the top line because to an injury to Juraj Slafkovsky. The 23-year-old Dach is playing with red-hot linemates Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield at even strength and on the power play. Three of Dach's four helpers in 2024-25 have come on the man advantage.

Connor McMichael, C, Capitals (10% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

McMichael has made it difficult for opposing teams to keep him off the scoresheet this season, registering three goals, five assists and 12 shots across seven appearances. His four-game point streak, consisting of three markers and four assists, was halted in Saturday's shutout loss to Tampa Bay. Still, McMichael remains an intriguing option going into a four-game week for the Capitals. He has been productive on the second line with Tom Wilson and Pierre-Luc Dubois.